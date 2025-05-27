They lied. Time and time again. And now they want you to believe this.

The same people who told you there is no crisis at the border—

—who said Trump was a Russian agent, a traitor, a puppet of Putin—

—who insisted the Steele dossier was verified intelligence—

—who screamed that Brett Kavanaugh was a teenage gang rapist—

—who swore that Jussie Smollett was lynched by MAGA country—

—who told you to “trust the experts” while locking your children out of school for two years—

—who claimed that masking toddlers would save lives—

—who declared that COVID-19 came from a wet market and that anyone suggesting otherwise was a racist—

—who said “gain of function” was a conspiracy theory until it wasn’t—

—who told you the vaccines were “safe and effective” while banning anyone who said otherwise—

—who covered up myocarditis, menstrual irregularities, and adverse events as “misinformation”—

—who called the Hunter Biden laptop “Russian disinformation” even as the FBI authenticated it—

—who promised that “if you like your doctor or your health care plan, you can keep them”—then canceled millions of both—

—who said when Joe Biden asked for 10% for “the big guy,” he was talking about church tithes—

—who insisted Joe Biden is sharp as ever, runs circles around his staff, and governs with unmatched wisdom—when he’s not shaking hands with ghosts—

—who told you inflation was “transitory,” the Biden economy is “booming,” and your grocery bill is a figment of your imagination—

—who insisted Hunter Biden is a misunderstood painter whose work just happened to resonate with Chinese tycoons and Ukrainian boardrooms—

—who said Karine Jean-Pierre and Jen Psaki are barrier-breaking communicators because they lie fluently and without shame—

—who claimed Liz Cheney was “rising above partisanship” as she turned her back on her constituents and cozied up to MSNBC—

—who told you kneeling for the national anthem is real patriotism—but flying the flag on your truck is extremism—

—who said Hillary Clinton would win in a landslide—

—who insisted Bernie Sanders doesn’t take Big Pharma money—he accepts donations “aligned with his values”—

—who launched a media blitz for “Kamalot” and declared Kamala Harris the most qualified vice president in history—then kept her as far from a microphone as possible—

—who embraced Joe Manchin until he slowed their agenda, loved Kyrsten Sinema until she turned out to be an actual moderate, and rallied around John Fetterman—until he started thinking out loud—

—who told you the Biden economy was the best—even as families drown in credit card debt and skip meals to pay for gas—

—who said Republicans are “weird,” then tried to convince you that men get pregnant and looting is social justice—

—who say America “needs” illegal immigrants—sorry, undocumented migrants—to do the jobs Americans supposedly refuse to do—

—who claimed that if you believe in equality, you’re probably a bigot—

—who argued that a Revolutionary War flag over a Supreme Court justice’s beach cottage means he supports “extremist groups”—

—who said it’s more responsible to rely on imported oil from dictators than drill here at home—

—who insisted it’s economically better to buy from Chinese slave-labor factories than bring back American manufacturing jobs—

—who claim wind and solar are reliable and that rolling blackouts are your fault for using too much energy—

—who loved Elon Musk until he disagreed with them—then called him a fascist, sued him, and tried to drive him out of polite society—

—who burn Tesla charging stations and vandalize Tesla cars while advocating for “green energy” and “carbon neutrality”—

—who assure you the chemicals in your food make it safer, not more processed, artificial, and toxic—

—who say you’re spreading “disinformation” if you ask why we spend more per capita on health care than any nation on Earth—and still have skyrocketing obesity, chronic illness, and mental health breakdowns—

—who argue that cutting government waste or fraud is “dangerous to Americans” but pouring money into corruption is “investing in the future”—

—who insist no problem in American education can’t be solved by spending more money—despite worse outcomes every year—

—who insist a Salvadoran MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, and alleged wife-beater is just a Maryland man—

—who said Mahmoud Khalil is a peace activist, not a Hamas propagandist obstructing educational opportunities for others—

—who told you Burisma was a nothingburger, and Hunter liked Ukraine for the architecture—

—who said Tim Walz is just a normal Midwestern dad, proficient in firearms and an avid hunter—

—and that the night he and his wife opened the windows to “smell the burning” of Minneapolis, it was somehow patriotic—

—who called Pete Buttigieg “America’s mayor”—between the train derailments, flight delays, and photo ops in hard hats—

—who said Kamala Harris was a fast-rising Democrat star—

—and said the same about Debbie Wasserman Schultz—

—and David Hogg—

—who insisted Greta Thunberg is the voice of a generation—even as she read from cue cards drafted by Greenpeace interns—

—who told you Gavin Newsom has fresh new ideas while California bleeds residents and reason—

—who claimed Letitia James is tough on financial crime—as she hurled stones at the President from the glass house of her mortgage—

—who swore Bill Clinton “did not have sexual relations with that woman,” then told you a person’s sex life is a private matter—

—who told you Barack Obama would make the oceans recede—

—that he would reset relations with Russia after the election—

—that John Kerry was a statesman—

—that Jimmy Carter can’t wait to cast his ballot for Kamala Harris—

—that crime rates were going down, even as police retirements skyrocket and stores board up in broad daylight—

—who said Dianne Feinstein and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were sharp and healthy until they weren’t—

—who said the Supreme Court has no legitimacy—until it hands down a progressive decision—

—who leak, spin, and manufacture every smear against conservative justices—

—who treat Hamas propaganda on Ivy League campuses as “free speech,” but your Bible verse as “violence”—

—who say diversity quotas are equality—

—who declare that biology is a social construct—

—who claim America is irredeemably racist—except when they’re opening the border to millions of new arrivals who disagree—

—who said “freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences”—then redefined “consequences” to mean delisting, de-platforming, and government collusion—

—who tell you your gas stove, your truck, and your mortgage are threats to democracy, while they fly private to Davos—

—who said Hillary Clinton’s server was no big deal—

—who called Uranium One a “debunked conspiracy theory”—

—who insisted James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strzok were apolitical professionals—

—who call parents at school board meetings “domestic terrorists”—

—who mocked you for noticing inflation, fentanyl, gender confusion, foreign takeovers, and cultural collapse—

—who labeled you an extremist for wanting what your grandparents had:

A border.

A country.

A future.

Those people—those same people—are now telling you there’s no genocide against white farmers in South Africa.

And if you question it?

You’re the problem.

Charlton Allen is an attorney and former chief executive officer and chief judicial officer of the North Carolina Industrial Commission. He is founder of the Madison Center for Law & Liberty, Inc., editor of The American Salient, and host of the Modern Federalist podcast. X: @CharltonAllenNC