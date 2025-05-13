The wise Latina’s not very wise remarks

Over the last few days, Justice Sotomayor decided to do a little talking. And it didn’t go well. This is the story:

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor urged lawyers Thursday to defend the judiciary amid verbal attacks from the Trump administration due to recent rulings. ‘Our job is to stand up for people who can’t do it themselves. And our job is to be the champion of lost causes,’ Sotomayor said during a Thursday event for the American Bar Association, according to The Associated Press. ‘But right now, we can’t lose the battles we are facing. And we need trained and passionate and committed lawyers to fight this fight,’ she added.

What fight is Justice Sotomayor talking about? I thought that justices were about listening to facts and then calling balls and strikes? They are judges after all, and supposed to be fair-minded about what they do.

Is she okay with district judges writing opinions that create nationwide injunctions? Is she okay with the lawfare of recent years? She didn’t say, but the justice sounded a lot like someone from the resistance—anti-Trump resistance that is.

The justice did not mention President Trump by name but everyone knows what she is talking about. She even said that being there with these lawyers was an act of solidarity. Wonder what her colleagues in the Supreme Court feel about that?

She wants to fight and fight except that’s not what people in robes are supposed to do. Does anyone doubt what side of the opinion this lady will be on? She is clearly telling the world that she is against Trump. It’s a free country and she can choose her side but we expect our justices to do better than that.

Last, but not least, she could resign her seat, join the resistance, or host a show on MSNBC. The pay and benefits may not be as stable, but at least she is part of the resistance.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.