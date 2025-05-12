After bringing millions of unvetted migrants into the U.S., the hate-filled left screams about a few dozen white South African refugees

What's with the left? After ushering in tens of millions of unvetted illegal migrants and defending their 'right' to stay with extraordinary tenacity, President Trump lets in about 50 South Africans Boers this week, victims of extreme violence, discrimination, and Hugo Chavez-style land expropriation, and already they're having a cow.

The far-leftist South African government is hurling abuse at the refugees as they go, and unwittingly making the case that Trump was right all along to grant them that refugee status -- nobody acts like they do without a guilty conscience:

South Africa’s foreign minister @RonaldLamola moves seamlessly from claiming that white Afrikaners are not being targeted to demanding they give up their land because they are disproportionately represented. So…it’s not that their rights are being violated; they have no rights. https://t.co/4vNdQr6fwD — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 12, 2025

The hostile and abusive reaction of the South African government and media to the relocation of several dozen Afrikaners to the United States proves why they deserve to be considered refugees. Absolutely appalling behavior https://t.co/M0NqHJLPL7 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 12, 2025

If I were a South African and saw that kind of response, I'd get out as soon as I can, because they are likely to stop Boers from getting out at some point. Anything but give them equality and justice, which is the reason the people are leaving.

The New York Times was particularly appalling in its coverage:

The first plane carrying white South Africans who received refugee status from the Trump administration landed at Washington Dulles International Airport on Monday morning, according to a flight tracking website. The arrival marks a drastic reversal in the United States’ refugee policies, which have long focused on helping people fleeing war, famine and genocide. President Trump essentially halted all refugee admissions programs on his first day in office before creating a pathway for Afrikaners, a white ethnic minority that ruled during apartheid in South Africa, to resettle in the United States. The group that arrived Monday on a U.S.-funded Omni Air International charter flight say they have been discriminated against, denied job opportunities and have been subject to violence because of their race. Forty-nine Afrikaners boarded the flight on Sunday, according to a spokesman for South Africa’s airport authority, after more than 8,000 people expressed interest in the program. There are scant details available about the individuals who arrived in the United States. The South Africans who reached the United States on Monday had received expedited processing by the Trump administration — waiting no more than three months.

What 'reversal'? Getting macheted, necklaced, and robbed of all one's possessions solely because of one's race comes pretty close to genocide, and in any case, fits U.S. refugee criteria.

The Times' skeptical tone about the refugees' claims -- of violence, job discrimination, thievery -- with "they say" is just laid out dismissively and not addressed, and is particularly insulting.

It recalls the reporting of Walter Duranty, who insisted all's well in Ukraine in the 1930s when a massive famine and the resulting cannibalism brought on by socialism darkened that unfortunate land. The spirit of Duranty remains at the Times.

There's also that sly little claim that "they," meaning these Boers coming in as refugees, "ruled" the country during Apartheid, as if each and every individual in the picture, most of whom look as though they were not alive during that era, were guilty of racial oppression instead of victims of racial oppression. They like to turn facts on their heads.

The case for refugee status, in fact, was very real:

Today, the first refugees from South Africa will land in the United States.



Each cross in this video represents a white farmer in South Africa who was murdered.



While the mainstream media and world leaders ignore this, President Trump is shining a light on these atrocities. pic.twitter.com/6PIQiymNVG — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) May 12, 2025

This is what ACTUAL refugees look like.



People fleeing a country (South Africa) which is actively trying to KlLL them simply because of their race, which in this case, happens to be white.



Welcome to the United States! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hDsp0Q8pkp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 12, 2025

And there's a reason the U.S. was able to get the refugees' vetting done fairly quickly as well as presume that they'd be able to integrate into the U.S. fairly well -- they have social capital, though the left likes to claim they are just rich, as if those riches floated in out of nowhere:

Refugees from South Africa.



Notice these are actual families. Men, women and children who will easily assimilate and appreciate the United States.



Stark contrast between the hordes of single men who were coming to abuse our system. pic.twitter.com/4ZW41Ruva5 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) May 12, 2025

In addition, these refugees are grateful:

WELCOME TO AMERICA! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 The smiles and relief on those faces are priceless! May your new lives be filled with love, peace, prosperity and beauty. God's richest blessings to you all!



God, thank you ✝️ and please bless America and our President. pic.twitter.com/CmfJ9wSJo2 — My Turn - South Africa (@AliceVLAuthor) May 12, 2025

But the hate-filled left cannot stop itself. Here's a phony reason for a pullout (which was probably already going to happen) from the "faith" group whose smarmy bishopess lectured President Trump on migrants earlier:

The Episcopal Church's refugee program was getting over $50 Million per year under Biden, and they claim to have resettled 6,533 people from 48 different countries in the U.S. during 2024 alone.



Being asked to resettle <50 white people from South Africa is too much though... https://t.co/TerXE8JcyU pic.twitter.com/ts11DPTLPa — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) May 12, 2025

No, that's not the reason.

Meanwhile, Democrats shriek and scream, yelling racism, yelling white privilege. But all they do is call attention to the ugly reality is that it's only criminals that they want let in:

BREAKING: Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen opposes the Trump administration’s plan to resettle White refugees from South Africa.



This is the same man that flew to El Salvador to try and bring an MS-13 gang member back. pic.twitter.com/WMILPjlkHr — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 11, 2025

It's madness:

“You know what I’ve noticed? Nobody panics when things go according to plan. If, tomorrow, Democrats imported 20 million third world immigrants, nobody panics. Because it’s part of the plan. But if we bring in 60 farmers from South Africa, well then everyone loses their minds!” pic.twitter.com/NNwj6a34QP — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) May 12, 2025

And it's disgusting. One only hopes that the Texans and other red states will welcome them in and help them get a good head start with friendly neighbors as they adjust to their new life of freedom and justice in America. Welcome.

