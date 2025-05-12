« Cosmic rays, not carbon dioxide, cause climate change
May 12, 2025

After bringing millions of unvetted migrants into the U.S., the hate-filled left screams about a few dozen white South African refugees

By Monica Showalter

What's with the left? After ushering in tens of millions of unvetted illegal migrants and defending their 'right' to stay with extraordinary tenacity, President Trump lets in about 50 South Africans Boers this week, victims of extreme violence, discrimination, and Hugo Chavez-style land expropriation, and already they're having a cow.

The far-leftist South African government is hurling abuse at the refugees as they go, and unwittingly making the case that Trump was right all along to grant them that refugee status -- nobody acts like they do without a guilty conscience:

If I were a South African and saw that kind of response, I'd get out as soon as I can, because they are likely to stop Boers from getting out at some point. Anything but give them equality and justice, which is the reason the people are leaving.

The New York Times was particularly appalling in its coverage:

The first plane carrying white South Africans who received refugee status from the Trump administration landed at Washington Dulles International Airport on Monday morning, according to a flight tracking website.

The arrival marks a drastic reversal in the United States’ refugee policies, which have long focused on helping people fleeing war, famine and genocide. President Trump essentially halted all refugee admissions programs on his first day in office before creating a pathway for Afrikaners, a white ethnic minority that ruled during apartheid in South Africa, to resettle in the United States.

The group that arrived Monday on a U.S.-funded Omni Air International charter flight say they have been discriminated against, denied job opportunities and have been subject to violence because of their race. Forty-nine Afrikaners boarded the flight on Sunday, according to a spokesman for South Africa’s airport authority, after more than 8,000 people expressed interest in the program. There are scant details available about the individuals who arrived in the United States.

The South Africans who reached the United States on Monday had received expedited processing by the Trump administration — waiting no more than three months.

What 'reversal'? Getting macheted, necklaced, and robbed of all one's possessions solely because of one's race comes pretty close to genocide, and in any case, fits U.S. refugee criteria.

The Times' skeptical tone about the refugees' claims -- of violence, job discrimination, thievery -- with "they say" is just laid out dismissively and not addressed, and is particularly insulting.

It recalls the reporting of Walter Duranty, who insisted all's well in Ukraine in the 1930s when a massive famine and the resulting cannibalism brought on by socialism darkened that unfortunate land. The spirit of Duranty remains at the Times.

There's also that sly little claim that "they," meaning these Boers coming in as refugees, "ruled" the country during Apartheid, as if each and every individual in the picture, most of whom look as though they were not alive during that era, were guilty of racial oppression instead of victims of racial oppression. They like to turn facts on their heads.

The case for refugee status, in fact, was very real:

And there's a reason the U.S. was able to get the refugees' vetting done fairly quickly as well as presume that they'd be able to integrate into the U.S. fairly well -- they have social capital, though the left likes to claim they are just rich, as if those riches floated in out of nowhere:

In addition, these refugees are grateful:

But the hate-filled left cannot stop itself. Here's a phony reason for a pullout (which was probably already going to happen) from the "faith" group whose smarmy bishopess lectured President Trump on migrants earlier:

No, that's not the reason.

Meanwhile, Democrats shriek and scream, yelling racism, yelling white privilege. But all they do is call attention to the ugly reality is that it's only criminals that they want let in:

It's madness:

And it's disgusting. One only hopes that the Texans and other red states will welcome them in and help them get a good head start with friendly neighbors as they adjust to their new life of freedom and justice in America. Welcome.

Image: Screen shot from X video.

