The real issue preventing conservative success

A few years ago, Hillsdale College sent out a National Survey on Socialism.

The survey’s questions suggested that civics, media, college professors, faulty legislation, and weak teaching of the Constitution are the big factors in socialism’s rising prominence.

I wrote a letter to Pres. Larry Arne suggesting that even if conservatives got control of these items, the problem would not be cured.

We have to deal with the deep corruption of K–12 education. Bogus theories and defective methods permeate every minute of the day for most students. So-called Progressive education has largely befuddled traditional education. We have 50 million functional illiterates. The people who did that are weirdly dedicated to destruction...ours.

Let’s work together to eliminate these pretenders. We need to reclaim every child’s right: to be educated up to each one’s potential.

Upscale people (millionaires, billionaires, CEOs) should be much more involved in saving the country. I think most of these people went to private schools, just as their kids do now. So their loyalties are divided. Also, I suspect that these people don’t understand the technical details that enable dumbing down throughout K–12, and, they are embarrassed to admit, they don’t understand the sabotage. They need to do a little homework, and then everything will move smoothly.

I’m begging upscale people to reassess the danger presented by a population that is increasingly illiterate and ignorant, all caused by pretend pedagogies. And just as there is far too little academic education in the schools, there is no vocational education. What are we doing — preparing a whole society to be on welfare? As I watched MSNBC prevaricate its way through the presidential campaign, I felt that the media bosses assumed that an uninformed population would believe anything. And by golly, MSNBC wanted to be part of that.

THE PROBLEM: Public schools moved from a focus on academics to being preoccupied with social engineering. The old truths, the old methods, the old standards — all have faded away. K–12 is less demanding, less rigorous. Invariably, students learn less and less each year. There are thousands of videos on the internet revealing how very little our people know. Survey question: What two countries touch the United States? Common answer: Who knows stuff like that?

Virtually everything happening in the public schools contribute to the advance of socialism and communism. If you want to fight this, first you have to start educating the public (and yourself) about the tricks played in public schools. They refuse to teach basic skills and elemental knowledge. They sabotage almost everything of value by using instruction that is essentially fraudulent: Sight-Words, Constructivism, Reform Math, and the rest.

THE SOLUTION: Return emphasis to facts and knowledge. Students from the earliest grades should learn elementary skills and foundational information. Eliminate all the counterproductive ways of teaching kids. These methods don’t teach much, and they prepare the way for societal decay and malevolent plots.

Bruce Deitrick Price is author of Saving K–12. (Read a sample on Amazon.) His new novel is inspired by advances in A.I.: The Boy Who Saves The World.

