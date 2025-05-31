The Nobel Peace Prize for President Trump

On October 7, 2023, The Republic of Palestine-Gaza declared war on the United States of America. Thirty-two American civilians were killed. Ten more Americans were taken hostage. The Republic of Palestine-Gaza also declared war on Israel, Thailand, Nepal, France, Argentina, Canada, England, Germany, the Philippines, China, Russia...

Since then, Israel has been at war with Palestine-Gaza. The United States has been supportive of Israel’s war efforts. Palestine-Gaza has received direct military support from Iran and Iran’s puppets, financial support from Qatar, and moral support from leftists. Iran knew of Palestine-Gaza’s war plans and approved them. Qatar housed Palestine-Gaza’s political advisers.

On February 4, 2025, President Trump proposed a plan that would bring peace for Israel and Palestine-Gaza. The president’s plan would put an end to the deaths of both civilians and soldiers. The plan entails the removal of the population of Palestine-Gaza to a safe location.

The sticking point in the plan is that no country wants the Palestinians. There is a solution to this impasse. The countries that created the problem can solve it. The Palestinians can go to Iran, to Qatar, or to both.

History gives many examples of populations that were displaced in wars. Millions of Germans from Slavic countries and from Hungary were expelled following World War II. Millions of Hindus and Muslims moved following the Partition of India. Almost a million Jews were expelled from Arab countries following Israeli independence. Hundreds of thousands of Greeks and Turks were expelled following Turkey’s seizure of half of Cyprus. There are many other examples. In all cases, these expulsions led to an end to the deaths of innocents.

In most of these cases, the population moved into the neighboring country, on foot. The exception is the expulsion of the Jews from Arab countries and from Iran. It is a logistical problem to move 2.2 million Palestinians from Palestine-Gaza. It is not insurmountable.

Neither Iran nor Qatar probably wants the Palestinians. Nor does anyone else. Palestinians are historically a disruptive force and have been expelled from Kuwait, Jordan, and Lebanon. But Iran and Qatar were instrumental in starting this war, bear the responsibility for the war, and should be held responsible for the refugees of the war. If the Palestinians are to disrupt someone, let them disrupt their allies.

Of the two, Qatar does not have enough hard power to stop the inflow of Palestinians. Iran would be more difficult, but Iran is even more directly responsible for the problem. Both Iran and Qatar have Arabic-speaking regions where the refugees would be more comfortable than they would be in places like South Africa, Spain, and Ireland. Of course, if those pro-Palestinian countries wanted some of the refugees, that would also help.

The United States under President Trump should be the country to step up and effect the transfer of population. Palestine-Gaza declared war on the United States; let the United States put an end to that war. It would be best if the other countries involved contributed to the effort in a grand alliance. But the United States can certainly do it alone. The cost would be less than the cost of the pier that the Biden administration built to bring aid to the Palestinians. The cost would be orders of magnitude less than the billions of dollars in foreign aid that Palestine-Gaza has received since independence. That aid was largely spent by Palestine-Gaza preparing for this war. This aid will end it. Any concerns about hunger among the Palestinian population will be easily assuaged.

Four previous presidents of the United States have won the Nobel Prize for Peace. Here is an opportunity for actual peace, at a reasonable cost to all involved. It will ensure President Trump’s place in history.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr (cropped).