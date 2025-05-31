Deceptions of biblical proportions

It is, at present, a laughable thought that President Trump could be led astray by duplicitous advisers, but in his first term, he was. That is why, despite the disastrous four years of the Biden administration, it is probably fortunate for the nation that Trump did not get a second consecutive term. He spent his four years out of office wisely, learning how the vipers’ nests of corrupt officials operate. His gain in wisdom is now evident.

Not that he was exactly a babe in the woods in 2017. Trump came to the presidency with many years of experience as a businessman, in one of the most corrupt, even dangerous, cities in the nation: the Big Apple. There, he dealt with politicians who always had their hands out for bribes, hands that easily turned into fists on occasion. He even had to navigate outright bosses of organized crime, whom not even Mayor Giuliani had been able to remove from the cityscape. Trump seemed to be well prepared for the White House, but even he, with all his street smarts, was repeatedly deceived by the masters of deception in Washington.

In his first term, not even his impressive earlier experiences had prepared him fully for the demonic plots against him in Washington, including treachery from within the White House itself. The corruptocrats are legion. They are everywhere.

Trump’s second term of office was preceded by judicial corruption, prosecutorial malfeasance, and even legislative misdeeds, all of which targeted only him. They were designed to prevent voters from casting their ballots for him.

The fact that every scheme set against Trump was miraculously foiled might remind one of the Old Testament chronicles of King David in 1 and 2 Samuel. Indeed, King David himself, slayer of Goliath, was temporarily expelled from power by treachery from within his palace court. He barely escaped with his life, but he returned to power. Does that sound familiar?

Daily revelations confirm what many of us already knew: that the District of Columbia, a secular holy city devoted to the shrines of constitutional liberty, is as infested with evil as was the Temple in Jerusalem when Jesus overturned the tables of the money-changers. Only the leftist media are deceived, and only because they themselves practice deception on a massive scale.

This commentary cannot begin to list all of the clear and compelling items of evidence against the kleptocratic structure under which we the people have suffered. We saw. We knew, but there is even more, much more. Evidence of even worse crimes than we imagined seems about to be revealed . Will we be shocked by the depth of depravity of our former rulers?

Former FBI director James Comey, who first shilled for then-candidate Hillary Clinton before betraying her to save his own skin, was fired by Trump and then was succeeded by Christopher Wray. Here was a grand opportunity, both for Wray and the nation, to restore the FBI to its former glory. Wray could have become a national hero. Instead, his testimony before Congress was shamefully dissembling, even to downplaying the dreadfulness of the attempted assassination of President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. (He was only grazed by a sliver of glass, said Wray; what’s the big deal? Ignore Corey Comperatore, who was murdered with a bullet meant for Trump.)

Although we welcome the renewed investigations into governmental corruption, we must temper our expectations. The DoJ and FBI still have not released the visitor logs to Epstein’s island of pedophilia. Attorney General Bondi has not satisfactorily explained the unjust prosecution of George Zimmerman, who was acquitted of any crime, for his self-defense killing of Trayvon Martin. The FBI interviews of Lois Lerner remain undisclosed due to privacy and safety concerns. Privacy? Or is it that she is being unjustly shielded from civil suits and criminal prosecutions?

Hopefully, once the dam begins to show cracks, a flood of further information will flow.

If there is not a full accounting, and soon, in criminal courts, the vermin who infest every nook and cranny of government that they can will regroup and emerge from their wormholes once more to assault the Constitution. We would be fools to underestimate them.

I believe in miracles. I also believe that when God parted the Red Sea, the Israelites still had to walk across. As did they, we have yet a long struggle ahead of us, but Trump understands struggle more than most.

Image: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).