The downside to military superiority

It is perhaps a supreme irony that China and Russia both are “in it” with us militarily only because of technology stolen from us. That is, but for our tech, they’d not be anywhere close to us.

The good (and bad) thing about tech is that once set off, no corrupting human hands are involved. The tech takes over and does the rest. This can be thought of as an update on Lenin saying the West would sell the Bolsheviks the rope to hang us with.

Something along those lines may happen if we ever come face to face with either China or Russia on a battlefield. The corruption of their systems will force their hand. Their artillery, their rockets, all that tech will do its work, but once it’s all used up, then what?

Russian and Chinese armies march beautifully. They can put on a show at a tomb. They can suffer privations unheard of in the West. But any combat excellence quickly gets eaten up in the early hours of engagement, and from there on, they cram humans into wave attacks that get mown down.

That’s not even to mention the mess those armies would immediately have with logistics. Modern war runs through materiel at rates hard to comprehend if you haven’t seen them at work. To even stay in the fight requires logistical efforts impossible to maintain without years of practice and study. The corruption on their side guarantees bottlenecks and breakdowns everywhere at once. This has been repeatedly shown in Ukraine, where Russia should have won and gone home two years ago. Putin has even used advanced weaponry with no end to the war.

Bottom line: They know we’re better but refuse to lose. Our no-nonsense president and hard-charging SecDef may scare enemies into pre-emptive strikes. Not a prediction, this, but a caution.

