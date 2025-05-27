The dangers of moral and cultural relativism

Most of the people I work with are Democrats. I no longer engage with them on any topics related to current events, but I do get a great many essay ideas from listening to them speak with one another.

Yesterday, someone at another table was speaking grandly about how people who think they know everything (that would be conservatives) see things in black and white, whereas “we” (the anointed left) understand that there are always shades of gray. He opined that we must give equal respect to other people’s cultures and traditions. Apparently, there are always reasons to excuse the misdeeds of certain individuals and groups, whereas there is rarely a good reason to justify the pushback from those who are harmed.

His opinion is not uncommon. The voices of those who claim that ethical standards and cultural norms are subjective and lack universal validity are getting louder and more numerous. This belief in moral and cultural relativism threatens societies worldwide. When relativism is coupled with rapid cultural changes or tolerance of harmful practices, it undermines social cohesion, ethical accountability, and resilience. On the other hand, advocating for universal principles can help balance diversity with justice.

Legal systems in democratic societies struggle to enforce laws when ethnic communities defend practices such as honor killings and female genital mutilation (FGM) as cultural traditions. Yet a 2024 U.N. report documented their harmful impact on thousands of women and girls annually. This abuse occurred in regions that sometimes defend it as “culturally appropriate.”

Similarly, in the U.K., “grooming gangs” targeted British children for sexual abuse. Locals who complained were subjected to sanctions by authorities who feared being labeled discriminatory and Islamophobic.

These examples illustrate how relativism erodes ethical accountability by excusing harmful actions. When individuals are left unprotected, societal trust in institutions is eroded.

Healthy societies place a priority on shared values such as justice and respect. These foster trust and cooperation. Moral relativism treats all cultural norms equally, which undermines this foundation. By preaching unbridled tolerance, relativism poses a great danger to society. When diversity is sold as a virtue, it erases common ground. Relativism breeds disagreements over fundamental issues such as free speech, private property, human rights, and gender equality. For instance, if one group values gender equality, whereas another restricts women’s rights, relativism offers no framework to resolve the tension. That can lead to social fragmentation. One study found that communities with conflicting values over fundamental rights experienced higher rates of social unrest.

Unchecked tolerance enables practices that weaken the bonds that hold communities together. Communities that do not share the same values will fragment, causing conflicts as mutual understanding becomes impossible.

Moral and cultural relativism creates a vacuum that may lead to either apathy or extremism. If there are no universal values, some individuals can become apathetic, believing that there are no causes worth defending. This may be reflected by low voter turnout, which weakens a society's resilience.

Conversely, relativism can fuel extremism in those who lack the tools to challenge harmful beliefs. For example, a 2024 survey found that 41% of young voters viewed the killing of a corporate CEO as acceptable. Another study found a significant percentage of Americans who feel that some degree of violence is acceptable to reach their political goals. This reflects a dangerous moral ambiguity rooted in relativist thinking.

There are objective, universal truths. Some things are good, and others are evil. Moral and cultural relativism deny these and thus blur the distinctions between good and evil. Relativism undermines shared values; excuses harm; and leaves societies vulnerable to division, apathy, and extremism. Societies are thereby destabilized, increasing the risks of conflict and injustice.

To avoid this, societies must find a balance between cultural diversity and adherence to universal principles such as human rights and dignity. These provide the basis for justice and unity. They must facilitate dialogue and foster education on shared values. Diversity can be respected while the society builds unity and resilience.

Although relativism may seem appealing as a path to tolerance, societies must reaffirm shared values if they are to thrive. Tolerance must not become a license for harm.

Image: Eugene Zemlyanskiy via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.