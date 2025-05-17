The boy who cried 'fascism'

It was one of my favorite stories when I was reading Aesop’s Fables. Let me give you a summary in case you forgot that lesson. Here it goes:

There was a Shepherd Boy who tended his sheep at the foot of a mountain near a dark forest. It was lonely for him, so he devised a plan to get a little company. He rushed down towards the village calling out “Wolf, Wolf,” and the villagers came out to meet him. This pleased the boy so much that a few days after he tried the same trick, and again the villagers came to his help. Shortly after this a Wolf actually did come out from the forest. The boy cried out “Wolf, Wolf,” still louder than before. But this time the villagers, who had been fooled twice before, thought the boy was again lying, and nobody came to his aid. So the Wolf made a good meal off the boy’s flock.

The boy, or boys and girls who cry wolf today, are the ones yelling racism and fascism or whatever other ism they are peddling. The latest example involves some professors moving to Canada as they scream loud and clear that "Trump is a fascist."

Let's hear what Jonathan Turley has to say about this:

The New York Times continues to work tirelessly to maintain the narrative that the United States is now a fascist regime. Earlier, the Times demonstrated its view of balanced analysis by running a collection of legal opinions titled “A Road Map to Trump’s Lawless Presidency.” Now, it is featuring three Yale professors fleeing fascism for the safety of Canada, making direct references to the rise of the Nazis. The video is titled “These Yale Professors Study Fascism.” All three professors are going permanently to Canada to teach at the University of Toronto. It appears that the systemic rollback of free speech for conservatives in Canada is not a deterrent for Yale professors longing to be free. The seven-minute opinion video features the three scholars: Yale philosophy Professor Jason Stanley and history professors Marci Shore and Timothy Snyder (who are married). Shore insisted that the United States is now a fascist country replicating the Nazi takeover. Indeed, she mocks those of us who believe that our constitutional system has proven itself for centuries as a guarantor of civil liberties, including our system of checks and balances. Shore dismisses such assurances while suggesting that the American people are a virtual ship of fools in not recognizing the fascists all around them: “The lesson of 1933 is that you get out sooner rather than later.”

Aren't you scared and ready to move to Canada or wherever? The professors want you to believe that the election that saw Trump win 80% of the nation's counties in 2024 is similar to the one who put Hitler in power in Germany 1933. I guess one election is the same as another, especially when you detest the one that kicked your political butts.

I know something about dictatorships. I was a young kid in Cuba and my parents lived through it. It was not pretty, as any honest student of history will tell you. I don't remember Castro (or probably any fascist) tolerating dissent or going to a higher court to stop district judges from issuing nationwide injunctions. Real fascists and dictators don't do that. They knock on your door, arrest you, and tell your screaming wife not to expect you home anytime soon. I know that story because that's what happened to my father's cousin in Cuba.

So these professors are fools and more foolish are the people who listen to them. Enjoy Canada and don't cross the border when your surgery will take months.

