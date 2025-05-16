So where are the Democrats who condemn James Comey's implicit call to kill the president?

They've tut-tutted about violence for decades.

They've smeared their political opponents as violent, setting up whole government units to investigate them in the military, as well as throw the book at those caught up in the crowds on Jan. 6, 2021 as violent.

Now they're presented with James Comey, who's one of their own, issuing his own version of death threats against President Trump with his '86 47' post, cutesily spelled out in shells and stones on supposedly a beach, and I have not been able to find so much as one Democrat to express reservations about it.

Where's Chuck Schumer? AOC? Nancy Pelosi? Gretchen Whitmer? Gavin Newsom? Hillary Clinton? Barack Obama?

Some, such as Clinton and Schumer, don't actually like Comey, attributing Hillary Clinton's 2016 election loss to his re-opening of the case of Hillary Clinton's private server. Condemning Comey's threats against President Trump would have been a no brainer for them.

But so far, no condemnation. I've checked all of their social media accounts.

In fact, many have done some of the same on their own:

This is the 3rd time I’ve seen them call for the assassination of President Trump



🔴 Avenatti and CIA Brennan 2018: Unauthorized Missile Fail.



🔴 Gov Whitmer 2020:

• 86= Shorthand for KILL/MURDER

• 45= Donald Trump being the 45th president.



🔴 Fmr FBI Director James Comey… https://t.co/gdXqSQMrNC pic.twitter.com/sD4f3SOaxo — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) May 15, 2025

No wonder Comey, a former FBI director, feels so confident he can get away with stooping to death threats, either as a call to action to his crummy little buddies to get busy, or else to keep the assassination atmosphere coming from the Democrat party continuously spinning.

Nothing. Zero, zilch, nada. Democrats don't care about the degradation of our political culture from our elite law enforcement alumni.

What's more, the media is in their tree, saying conservatives are hyperventilating.

Here are some headlines, beginning with the disingenuous:

Ex-FBI director James Comey posted a picture of seashells. Now he’s being probed for ‘threats’ to Trump --U.K. Independent

Then moving to the hysteria theme:

MAGA Is Losing Its Mind Over an Instagram Post Calling for Trump’s Ouster --Rolling Stone

Then to the 'look, squirrel' shift-the-narrative attempt:

Team Trump finds an excuse to do what it’s long wanted to do: investigate James Comey --MSNBC

... then to full-blown irony, accusing conservatives of doing what they themselves are doing:

The Uproar Over James Comey’s Instagram Post Is Dumb and Could Get Dangerous --Vanity Fair

The only thing that can be concluded here is that they condone these threats. That would correspond to many polls of Democrat ideas and attitudes as their party goes downhill. One poll, from the University of Buckingham, taken shortly after the first assassination attempt on President Trump, found that a third of Democrats were sorry the assassin missed the president. This tells us all we need to know about the atmosphere in that party.

Image: Screen shot from X.