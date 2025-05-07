Straight thought on “pro-choice”

Among the tragedies from failure to think clearly about life is the loss of millions of innocent lives because abortion, an issue of morality, was made political and became a partisan affair, which any sane person knows it is not.

Embracing the lie that what a pregnant woman carries is not human, “pro-choice” players of politics put “winning” over justice when it comes to protecting new human life. Such wanton carelessness regarding life has no place in society.

Killing “unwanted babies” — no baby is unwanted — has no legitimate support in reason or argument. The viciousness of thinking that what a pregnant woman carries is an inconsequential product of sex is demonstrated in the cutting off of arms and legs, the puncturing of heads, and other “medical procedures” of the abortion industry.

It ought to be enough to convince anyone that it was exactly that “inconsequential product of sex” that made you, me, and everybody else come into the world.

An extreme degree of dullness of thought marks the “pro-choice” stand. Start with the irrelevant determination of when life begins, so important to abortionists. It is irrelevant because life begins when egg meets sperm, whether planned, accidental, or otherwise. This “issue” is settled by nature; it isn’t determined by cogitation. The deliberate interference with what follows conception, as with the willful termination of human life before birth, is an act that conflicts with reason, nature and humanity.

What form of insanity is it that makes the termination of a new human being a just cause? It’s the pathology exhibited by those who successfully went through life in the womb but refuse to allow others an equal right to live.

It is past-due time to straighten the thinking of those who believe that abortion is a matter of “choice.” Killing a developing infant in the womb is an act of homicide, proven in cases of double homicide that involve pregnant women.

I emphasize that you and I and everybody else are here because of that phase of life so many regard as inconsequential that began when a human egg united with a human sperm cell.

The Supreme Court denied this natural right of being born when it “legalized” abortion in Roe v. Wade, something that cannot be derived from the Constitution, from the natural order, or from common sense. Which is why that decision could not stand and was inevitably retracted.

Pretending that willful abortion is an “option” in pregnancy has nothing to support it in civil or moral law. The “pro-choice” claim is illegitimate and its arguments fallacious to their face. It’s nonsense to claim that a “private decision” determines which baby shall be born and which shall not be born. “Privacy” in this matter strikes out because it ignores the role of two others intimately involved: the father and the other body inside the mother’s body. The rant over “it’s my body” contradicts the facts. After conception, there are a minimum of three bodies involved. That the coming child can’t communicate vocally is no evidence that it is not one of a trio of intimately related human beings.

It must be said again: we all necessarily came through this helpless stage of life. We are here because it was not interrupted.

In a humane society no “choice” to kill innocent human life is allowed. America must face this basic fact. It does not matter how long a Supreme Court mistake persists as the “Law of the Land,” such as in Roe v. Wade. That error in jurisdiction held its own defeat. Which is where all judicial decisions must end that violate the moral law as well as the Constitution.

The muted screams of millions of babies denied life because “they weren’t wanted” — no baby is unwanted — will ever be the indictment and conviction of those who by that denial show that they do not really care about life. The approval and support of willful abortion communicates both a contempt for life and a sense of self-hate that are inimical to sanity and corrosive of community.

I am sorry if these remarks have been offensive to anyone, but the truth must be heard over the din of politics, opinions and arguments.

Image: Public domain.