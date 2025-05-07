If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

Move over Karmelo Anthony, there’s a new accused killer darling on the scene.

Rodney Hinton, Jr., a black man from Ohio, reportedly ran down a retired white police officer who was directing traffic for a college graduation—and Hinton has garnered generous support, both from the black community and the left. The officer allegedly murdered by Hinton was a man named Larry Henderson, a public servant who dedicated more than three decades of his life to his community, serving across a number of different law enforcement agencies.

Prosecutors allege a “calculated and premeditated” motive: just prior to Hinton running Henderson down, Hinton had watched bodycam footage from an officer-involved shooting in which Hinton’s own son, 18-year-old Ryan, was killed. Ryan had been caught up in a foot-pursuit police chase after officers were investigating reports of a stolen vehicle (the one in which Ryan, and three others, were sitting) and when the group was approached by law enforcement, Ryan ran and hid. When officers closed in, Ryan jumped out, brandishing a gun, and was, understandably, shot.

Of course it’s horribly tragic—no one wishes this is how this young man’s life ended—but as Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said of the incident, “We do not expect the officers to wait until they’re fired upon” before neutralizing threats, and rightfully so. At least, until progressives can have their way, and completely hamstring our law enforcement like they’ve done with our military. (Let’s not forget Barack Obama’s ridiculous, and frankly criminal, changes to the rules of engagement which were masterfully manipulated by the enemy; this is the end goal for our cops too.)

The black community is disproportionately dysfunctional, but I can say without hesitation I desperately want them to get it together, for everyone’s sake. And of course, Hinton is a major part of the problem. If your son is a gang-banging thug at 18, that certainly speaks to how poorly you parented as a father.

Here’s Hinton, unrepentant, aggressive, and scowling at Henderson’s brothers in uniform:

Social media users are praising Cincinnati father Rodney Hinton for m*rdering a random police officer after his son was shot by police in a carjacking incident.



People have lost their d*mn minds.



Last week, 18-year-old Ryan Hinton was shot by police who claimed he had pointed a… pic.twitter.com/5YhMefDsCs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 6, 2025

While I look at that display as entirely sickening and reprehensible, it earned Hinton a great measure of support. He raked in thousands of dollars by crowdfunding:

Blacks are now donating to Rodney Hinton jr, who murdered a random police officer after his dindu son was killed by police after he pulled a gun on them. pic.twitter.com/vbLn4ZifW7 — I,Hypocrite (@lporiginalg) May 7, 2025

At least one of those campaigns has been shut down, but here are some of the comments from donors:

Rodney Hinton is disgusting subhuman scum who murdered a police officer because his son was killed by police when he tried to steal a car then escape.



Look at these comments & try to tell me that these people can ever operate in society with us.



They hate us & want us dead. pic.twitter.com/VSb9CrhXW5 — Grassfedguru48 (@grassfedguru48) May 6, 2025

Others applauded Hinton’s “eye for an eye” actions, suggesting this is good fatherhood:

No wonder these kids so rarely have a chance at a productive and successful life—they’re taught that they’re justified to murder innocent people, and they’re completely deluded in their thinking. Here’s what Ryan’s grandmother had to say about the shooting of her grandson:

[W]e need to do something about change in training and diversity and understanding us as a black culture. We as black people, we don’t deserve to be killed just because we're running away from the police. We’re scared just as much as they are, whether we did something right or wrong.

Ryan wasn’t killed simply because he was running away. He was killed because he was armed, running from a stolen vehicle, and the cops who deal with the scum of the earth every single day they’re on duty are not going to wait to be shot at before they shoot. And, while this may be an uncouth to say, blacks commit most of the crime—a figure that’s even more exaggerated in places like Cincinnati. After being exposed to the worst of humanity, where a vast majority of the violent offenders are black, there’s no way that Cincinnati cops aren’t going to be even more on-edge around blacks waving guns in their faces.

How about just not engaging in thuggish and criminal behavior? I’m not scared I’m going to be shot by cops because I’m not stealing cars and brandishing gangbanger, extended-magazine pistols while on the run—it’s not because I’m “white.”

And, here’s what Ryan’s cousin said:

Damarlyn Howard, Ryan’s cousin, got emotional, saying Ryan was supposed to be home the night before he was shot and killed. ‘He had no business being in a stolen car. He had a bed to come home to,’ Howard said, sharing that Ryan had trouble getting into the family’s house so he slept in a car.

I’m sorry, but how does an 18-year-old kid living at home get locked out all night? I know where my children are at all times, and when they’re 18 and still living under my roof, they’re going to have a curfew. I really can’t even think of a situation where one of my boys couldn’t get into our home, because I’m a very active and involved parent. I tuck both of my sons in every night, and one is fixing to turn 14.

Again, this just speaks to the dysfunction at home—and now, Larry Henderson is dead because of it.

Image from X.