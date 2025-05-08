Sheinbaum tells DJT 'No'

According to news reports, “La presidenta” predictably said no to U.S. troops. Was anyone thinking that she would say yes? She can’t say yes, but I’m wondering what else she said.

Let’s go to the official story:

On Saturday, Sheinbaum revealed she had rejected an offer from Trump during a call last week to send US troops into Mexico to help fight drug trafficking. “I told him, ‘No, President Trump, our territory is inviolable, our sovereignty is inviolable,’” said Sheinbaum, adding that while the two countries can collaborate, “we will never accept the presence of the US army in our territory.”

Again, what did you expect? My guess is that there’s more to the story.

First, Mexican nationalism is rooted on fears of U.S. intervention. It happened a long time ago but fears last a long time. It’s also the most convenient for a Mexican president, specifically a woman from the Left.

Second, violence in Mexico is out of control. And most Mexicans know that their government can’t control it. Just talk to them.

So joint operations are likely and I’m okay with that. The bottom line is that the country, specially outside of major cities, are probably run by criminal elements or “crimen organizado.”

Did she really say no? My guess is that she wants U.S. military help a lot more than she publicly admitted.

