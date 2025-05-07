« China is willing to talk tariffs
May 7, 2025

Leaked documents detail that officials knew about Nashville shooter’s ‘suicidal’ and ‘homicidal’ ideations years before she gunned down teachers and children

By Olivia Murray

Leaked documents reveal that health “professionals” at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center knew that Audrey Hale, the disturbed “trans” individual who slaughtered six innocent people during a school shooting rampage in 2023, had “suicidal” and “homicidal” ideations years before the killing spree.

Who knows how long Hale had been receiving mental health care by 2019, but that was four years before the shooting. Mental health “professionals” noticed Hale’s evident “anger” grow with “greater frequency,” and she admitted she had thoughts of killing herself and killing others—which is why I use air quotes to describe these people. What kind of “professionals” and “doctors” don’t alert law enforcement when they have an obviously sick and homicidal patient saying her only “escape” is death?

But what does the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation do though?

Do they go after the failed therapists who neglected to warn the authorities?

Do they go after the drug companies making money off of Hale’s anguish to her detriment? You can’t take synthetic cross-sex hormones without suffering serious mental issues, and here’s a censored truth: almost all (or all of them entirely, depending on who you’re asking) school shooters are eventually found to have been “hypermedicated,” specifically on SSRIs or barbiturates:

And here:

Do they go after Vanderbilt and any responsibility in the tragedy it may bear?

No, no, and no. They go after the man who leaked the documents, getting the truth that the government wants to hide out to the public:

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.

