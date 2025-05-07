Leaked documents detail that officials knew about Nashville shooter’s ‘suicidal’ and ‘homicidal’ ideations years before she gunned down teachers and children

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

Leaked documents reveal that health “professionals” at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center knew that Audrey Hale, the disturbed “trans” individual who slaughtered six innocent people during a school shooting rampage in 2023, had “suicidal” and “homicidal” ideations years before the killing spree.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center knew about Audrey Hale's "homicidal fantasies" for years before she murdered a bunch of Christian children.

So of course they arrest the officer who may have first leaked that info. https://t.co/19Ci9e5wCo pic.twitter.com/xUz6RckMXq — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) May 6, 2025

Who knows how long Hale had been receiving mental health care by 2019, but that was four years before the shooting. Mental health “professionals” noticed Hale’s evident “anger” grow with “greater frequency,” and she admitted she had thoughts of killing herself and killing others—which is why I use air quotes to describe these people. What kind of “professionals” and “doctors” don’t alert law enforcement when they have an obviously sick and homicidal patient saying her only “escape” is death?

But what does the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation do though?

Do they go after the failed therapists who neglected to warn the authorities?

Do they go after the drug companies making money off of Hale’s anguish to her detriment? You can’t take synthetic cross-sex hormones without suffering serious mental issues, and here’s a censored truth: almost all (or all of them entirely, depending on who you’re asking) school shooters are eventually found to have been “hypermedicated,” specifically on SSRIs or barbiturates:

100% Of All Teenage School Shooters In 52 Years Were On An SSRI Antidepressant Medication.



Every One Of These Drugs Has A Black Box Warning: To Cause Aggressive Violent Behavior & Homicidal Actions.



The Warning Stresses Extreme Caution To Those Under Age 24.



The Black Box is… pic.twitter.com/T7nZIytmk3 — Valerie Anne Smith (@ValerieAnne1970) March 5, 2025

And here:

RFK Jr. : Almost Every Shooter on SSRIs



“Anecdotally, it appears that almost every one of these shooters were on SSRIs or some other psychiatric drug... and NIH will not study that because it will offend the pharmaceutical industry.”

pic.twitter.com/H9tlQBA8KI — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News🥜 (@unhealthytruth) May 10, 2023

Do they go after Vanderbilt and any responsibility in the tragedy it may bear?

No, no, and no. They go after the man who leaked the documents, getting the truth that the government wants to hide out to the public:

BREAKING: Former Metro Police Lt. Garet Davidson has been arrested in charged in connection to leaking documents belonging to the Covenant School shooter.



Davidson was arrested by the TBI and the Robertson County Sheriff's office this morning. pic.twitter.com/l4EsrojnoD — Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) May 6, 2025

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.