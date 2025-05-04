Senator Fetterman keeps frustrating his leftist buddies

The Democrats are in no mood for free thinking, or people who may think outside the comfort zone with a San Francisco ZIP code. Enter Senator Fetterman, or the one Democrat politician who believes that working with a sitting president from the other party may be good for his constituents. After all, the Orange Man carried his state, and his fellow senator is a Republican. In other words, the Keystone State is not San Francisco.

So the Democrats don’t like it. And the New York Times is on the job. This is the story:

In 2022, when John Fetterman had a stroke while he was running for his Senate seat, the Democrats and their media allies were insistent that to even question his fitness to serve was ableist and unacceptable. My, how times have changed. This week, New York magazine, as reliable a Democrat organ as there is, ran a scathing hit piece on Fetterman in which current and former staffers all but suggest that not only should he not be Pennsylvania’s senior senator, he belongs in an assisted living facility.

How sweet it is, to paraphrase that song. I remember being one of those conservatives who saw the candidate on TV and questioned his viability as a U.S. senator. Then I accepted the election results and hoped for the best.

Who knew that the left would attack their man by claiming bizarre behavior? You mean like agreeing that Israel must be supported, or that boys shouldn’t compete with girls?

The Democrats have a huge problem, and it starts with a reluctance to understand their electoral situation, such as the male vote problem. Or the sense that many normal people think that the party is crazy.

To be fair, Fetterman gets that and is trying to make the best of it. On the other hand, the party leadership doesn’t get it, believing that it’s all about bashing Trump.

Fetterman sees reality. Apparently, some on his staff don’t.

Image: John Fetterman. Governor Tom Wolfe via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.