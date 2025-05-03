Harry, prince of whiners

Since leaving his British royal family, Prince Harry has become quite a miserable character, hasn't he. Seems the great pursuit of life on the red carpets of tinseltown with his actress wife Meghan Markle isn't quite the road to fulfillment he thought it would be:

His latest, featured on the front page of the BBC, is enough to give one pause:

The Duke of Sussex has told the BBC he "would love a reconciliation" with the Royal Family, in an emotional interview in which he said he was "devastated" at losing a legal challenge over his security in the UK. Prince Harry said the King "won't speak to me because of this security stuff", but that he did not want to fight any more and did "not know how much longer my father has". The prince spoke to BBC News in California after losing an appeal over the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the UK. Buckingham Palace said: "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion." This must be the fifth or sixth time he's said he wants to come back to the fold. But every time he does, a tell-all book emerges, which would explain why the king might not want to talk with him a second or third or fifth time. In the press, this is attributed to the royal requirement for reticience, but actually, anyone else would feel the same way. Joe Schmoe's family in Podunkville wouldn't want such a person in their family, either, spilling all the family secrets for another big dollar book contract. Letting Harry back into the fold would be like letting a tabloid reporter into the family living room. He isn't sorry for anything he did, but like a character out of an Evelyn Waugh or John le Carre novel, he drips with earnest weakness, and tries to make the king look like the bad guy. Just no. I'm not the only one who sees it this way -- the loathing ranges from right to left.

Prince Harry is in every sense a spoiled brat, with a massive sense of entitlement. He should be completely cut off from the Royal family. https://t.co/eQGWDPWj0y — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) May 3, 2025

Even the Guardian views his act dimly:

1. He has no perception of the damage he's done. I've been writing about the royals for decades and have never seen them so low in the water, mainly thanks to this depressing Harry-Meghan sideshow https://t.co/hwiIlpMJ79 — Christopher Wilson (@TheWislon) May 3, 2025

The security argument is wretched, too -- he has plenty of money from his tell-all books about the royal family to pay for his own security -- he just doesn't want to, he wants the taxpayers of the U.K. to pay for it, while he goes gallivanting around to Africa, and other exotic locales at great expense to promote ... himself, and his attention-greedy wife. Security costs can get pretty high with that chosen lifestyle.

Harry made the decision to go it alone, away from the royal family, so if he wants security in the style to which he is accustomed, he's going to need to get his own country, and create a taxpaying base from it. I'm going to wager he's not up to that task, so he needs to shell out for his own.

Yet his appeal in this regard is quite the emotional blackmail, citing how King Charles wouldn't want anything to happen to his grandchildren, and how King Charles is on his last legs anyway, which is amazingly insulting, even if unwittingly so.

King Charles knows to stay away from emotional dumpster fires, so obviously, he has to steer clear of Harry, for the sake of the rest of the family that knows how to act and serve royally and the country which depends on him.

What Harry did with this latest outburst is simple remind King Charles of why he needs to keep him far and distant. This guy refuses to grow up.

Image: Screen shot from X video