Puppet abuse

Yes, the Democrats and their Uniparty pals will abuse anyone who stands in the way of their lust for power and all the perks their “public service” grifts provide.

You need look no further than one Donald J. Trump, the man the D.C. Swamp tried mightily to discredit, deplatform, shame, bankrupt, impeach, imprison, and ultimately, kill. I’m certain, based on corrupt Feeb Jim Comey’s shell art, that they’re still trying to accomplish all of the above.

But, what of Joe Biden?

He’s nominally an esteemed, revered Democrat leader, yet look what they’ve done to him.

Joe wanted to run for president after Barack Obama’s long reign of error, but Barry dumped his pretend friend for the odious Hillary Clinton, and made sure she got the nomination. What a slap in the face to Biden.

And then, when Joe was already slipping into senility and polling miserably leading up to the November 2019 election, Obama and the boys made him the candidate, pushing other more viable candidates aside in their successful quest to screw Bernie Sanders and his supporters.

Imagine that Joe knew, even in his rapidly diminishing state, that he was going nowhere in ’19 until the powers that be literally gave him the presidential nomination. How emasculating.

And then after historic and unprecedented electoral machinations by the Dems, poor tired Joe somehow wins more votes than the Democrat presidential candidates both before and after him. Even as he mentally sails out to sea, Biden’s gotta suspect his election win was illegitimate. And that’s gotta burn.

And by now, everyone knows that Joe wasn’t running anything in the White House, he was simply being used, a presidential puppet. He could barely speak, read, reason or walk, yet they kept putting him through his puppet paces. A poor, senile old man being forced to pretend the lights were still on. So sad.

Almost as sad as when they jettisoned him for Kamala, when they could no longer hide Biden’s dementia from the public. That’s never been done before, but they did it to poor Joe. That had to sting.

And now we find out that Joe Biden has late-stage prostate cancer. Prostate cancer’s a slow-developing cancer, and after heart disease, probably the first thing a physician thinks about when examining an elderly male patient.

So, Biden’s surely had prostate cancer for a while, his MD certainly knew about it and treated it in secrecy, and it’s being talked about now solely to change the subject from Joe’s sad puppet presidency.

Think about that. The Democrat/RINO machine was willing to force an increasingly senile octogenarian with advancing cancer back into the Oval Office for the sad, diminishing remainder of his life. All to remain in power (and eventually install the unelectable Kamala).

Donald Trump’s been treated terribly by the D.C. Swamp.

But clearly, so has Joe Biden.

Image generated by AI.