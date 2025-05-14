Oldies but not goodies

Have you checked out what's going on with the Democrats? There are lots of oldies on that side and many of their voters don't call them goodies. Let's check this from Jason Linkins:

It goes without saying that Democratic voters have developed some grave misgivings about the party’s gerontological bent. Well before President Joe Biden’s advanced age took him out of the 2024 presidential race, a Pew poll found that 79 percent of Americans favored some kind of age limit on elected officials. The fever for fresh blood and fighting energy has only advanced since then. As The Washington Post reported last month, “Younger Democrats are treating their party’s age issue with more urgency after” Biden’s loss.

The fever for fresh blood? Maybe we'll start calling the Moctezuma Democrats.

Of course, this is what happens when people are looking for excuses explaining the 2024 election results. It's too easy to say that President Biden was an old man but far more difficult to admit that he had cognitive issues. They are not the same thing -- just take a look at President Trump or Senator Sanders.

The real culprit here is old ideas. AOC is young but her ideas went out of style a long time ago. Her pal Rep. Jasmine Crockett from Texas has another problem. Her ideas are racist. Both of these young Democrats should take a walk in their districts and see old buildings, closed businesses, and homelessness. Again, the problem is old ideas, not the young spokespersons preaching them.

I can appreciate that young Democrats want new faces rather than old ones. They had such a person in VP Harris and how did that turn out for them? Maybe answering questions from podcasters with diverse audiences or appearing somewhere other MSNBC may connect them with the people they need to persuade.

Image: Magic Studio