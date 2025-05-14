The Democrat party offers nothing good to its voters or to America

As we marvel and take pleasure in Trump’s whirlwind repair of the country’s problems, and as we look forward to him fixing whatever else is still wrong, one cannot help but wonder how the Democrat party stacks up to Trump’s almost supernatural energy, his visionary thinking, and his effectiveness in making American lives better. He is not perfect, but he’s a darn sight better than anyone else we’ve had on our side for the last several decades.

The long list of Trump’s fixes is not the point right now, but in comparison to what the Democrat party is and has been doing these last years, it’s pitiful to watch a perfectly good party destroy itself out of hatred for one man. They are so blinded by outrage and misplaced high dudgeon, that they have forgotten that they are actually representatives of a large number of American citizen voters.

What are Democrats doing to make their lives better? Nothing. In fact, the reverse is true: Democrats seem hellbent on making life difficult for their constituents by getting into trouble or by undermining the law. No new legislation has come from Democrats that would improve their lives, their fortunes, or their sacred honor.

Democrats need to offer something positive to their voters. Lose the hatred and do something to lower prices for them. Do something to clean up their cities, lower the crime rate, make everyday items more affordable, clean up blighted neighborhoods, rid themselves of illegal criminals….but no. It appears they are doing everything to make their constituents poorer and more endangered.

It would be nice to have Democrats introduce some positive legislation rather than negative legislation; they seem married to the notion that Trump is the problem, when it is their own imposed impotence that is the problem. No one likes being around negative people who do nothing but find things wrong and do nothing to make them right.

I challenge Democrats to introduce some sort of legislation that will help American citizens. This isn’t hard. They need to stop focusing on what Trump is doing unless they want to get on board, which they should.

America watches Democrat politicians implode as they protest and get themselves arrested. Were I a Democrat voter I would say, “This is not why I elected you. I elected you to do what Trump is doing — making life better for us.” But willful blindness is harder to cure than stupidity, especially when the ladies of The View sound like they get their information from carwash flyers.

Democrats love the blood and guts, the protests, the romance of being bad boys and girls, but that does not get American citizens fresh bread and eggs and lower gas prices. Neighborhoods that are blighted don’t get saved by protesting Trump; they get saved by rolling up sleeves and working on it.

Trump is not the enemy of Democrats. He is the enemy of the willfully blind who refuse to actually work to make Americans more prosperous and safer. Democrats need to stop fighting Trump — he was elected to do exactly what we conservatives elected him to do.

America is digging herself out of the abysmal Biden-Obama crater. Democrats need to get on board unless they actually are doing what they seem to be doing: undermining the Constitution and the rule of law. That is selfish. What about their constituents? Are they doing anything to make their lives better? Seriously.

Image generated by AI.