Meanwhile, back in Gaza ...

In much of the Western world, there appears to be evidence of a new 'intifada' directed against Western targets, as if activated by someone with an interest in keeping the war going. Andrea Widburg has written about that here.

But over in Gaza, something different is going on:

BREAKING: Thousands of Palestinians have taken to the streets of Gaza chanting: “Let the world know Gaza’s people are not Hamas! Down with Hamas!”



Why does the media and pro-Palestinian accounts refuse to report this?



According to the BBC:

Palestinians have taken to the streets in southern Gaza for a third day to protest against Hamas. Hundreds of demonstrators were seen in videos posted on social media calling for an end to the war and for the removal of the armed group from Gaza. "Out! Out! Out! All of Hamas, out!" they chanted. Speaking out against Hamas can be dangerous in Gaza and threats circulated on journalists' WhatsApp groups on Tuesday, forbidding them from publishing any "negative news that could affect the morale of the people". Activists said young people started the protests on Monday and were joined by others on their way to get food from community kitchens, who were still holding their pots.

It makes sense. Hamas has brought a living hell down upon their lives, not just by starting a war with Israel but by oppressing and interfering with their pursuit of prosperity and liveability as imperial aggressors, too. Anyone with a lick of common sense can see it, including Israeli Muslims:

An Israeli Muslim has a message for Gazans:



"While you ride donkeys, see the cars and prosperity in Israel. Do you want to follow Hamas? They have set Gaza back 200 years. They brought complete destruction upon you."



As for the protests in Gaza, I doubt it's a ruse -- there are also reports on X that Hamas is out killing dissidents.

And now that they've blown it in Gaza, there have been videos like this floating around, suggesting they've taken their show on the road:

This is Islam- Hamas terrorists: “Our cause is not just Palestine, our mission is to kill every infidel.

... looking for more self-flagellating weaklings to prey upon, the West is full of them.

But it's supremely ironic that the people whose name they commit terror in are now protesting against them like exterminators to a rat problem. Hamas isn't about Gaza, it's about killing others.

I hope these Gazans manage to wrest power from them. I don't know enough about the situation to know if they are a majority but it's possible they are, as people get sick of nonstop war no matter wshat the cause.

In the meantime, press coverage has been minimal, but the terrorists have seemingly taken their war outward and it won't be just Jewish people who are targeted.

