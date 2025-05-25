Seattle’s mayor blames law-abiding Christians for being victims of an Antifa attack

Seattle is one of the most leftist cities in America. In the last election, 87% of Seattle residents voted for Kamala, which gives you a pretty good idea about the city’s politics. Nevertheless, there are still conservative Christians there, and some of them, being law-abiding citizens, got a permit to hold a gathering in a local park, during which they advanced traditional ideas such as opposing abortions and the fantasy of so-called transgenderism.

When those Christians got attacked by radical Antifa activists, Seattle’s mayor blamed them. As we’ve long seen, when the left has power, free speech is fine, as long as people with whom the leftist disagrees aren’t the ones exercising that right.

A charismatic Christian group got a permit to hold a “Don’t Mess With Our Kids” rally at Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park. As noted, the point of the rally was to oppose abortion and to argue that “transgenderism” is not real and not for children.

A leftist group called “RadicalWomenSeattle” declared that “family values” are “fascist,” and demanded that, in an effort to “keep your Bibles off our bodies,” its followers should picket the rally:

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the black-clad, masked radicals got violent. The police ended up arresting 22 adults and one minor, all from seem to have come from the leftist cohort, not the Christian side of the rally:

NOW: Several arrests during a chaotic counter-protest at a Christian church event in Cal Anderson Park.



'On Fire Ministries' planned the rally to oppose abortion and promote their views on gender. Pro-trans rights protesters gathered to oppose.



So far, this is a “dog bites man” story: Conservatives legally and peacefully gather to exercise their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and assembly, only to have leftists violently attack them.

What makes this story a little different is the mayor’s reaction. Seattle’s mayor is Bruce Harrell, who's mostly a doctrinaire leftist. He has moments of rationality (maybe criminal illegal aliens should be deported, maybe building high density housing isn’t always a good thing), but mostly he’s on board with the agenda...and never more so than when it comes to saying that free speech is a good thing for everyone except those with whom he disagrees, especially when it comes to protecting so-called transgenderism:

Seattle is proud of our reputation as a welcoming, inclusive city for LGBTQ+ communities, and we stand with our trans neighbors when they face bigotry and injustice. Today’s far-right rally was held here for this very reason – to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values, in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood. When the humanity of trans people and those who have been historically marginalized is questioned, we triumph by demonstrating our values through our words and peaceful protest – we lose our voice when this is disrupted by violence, chaos, and confusion. Anarchists infiltrated the counter-protestors group and inspired violence, prompting SPD to make arrests and ask organizers to shut down the event early, which they did. While there are broad First Amendment requirements around permitting events under free speech protections, I am directing the Parks Department to review all of the circumstances of this application to understand whether there were legal location alternatives or other adjustments that could have been pursued. The Police Department will complete an after-action report of this event, including understanding preparation, crowd management tactics, and review of arrests and citations. I am grateful for those who make their voices heard in support of our neighbors without resorting to violence. In the face of an extreme right-wing national effort to attack our trans and LGBTQ+ communities, Seattle will continue to stand unwavering in our embrace of diversity, love for our neighbors, and commitment to justice and fairness. (Emphasis mine.)

In other words, Christians touting traditional values had no right to be in a public park. The hecklers’ veto should always triumph.

There is a single defining hallmark of narcissism: It’s never your fault. Years ago, a friend told me that her husband claimed that she started all the fights in the marriage. He freely conceded that he verbally abused her. The problem, he said, was that she challenged the abuse. Life would have been peaceful had she just accepted what he dished out.

We’ve seen the same thing when it comes to what’s happening now regarding Israel: Nobody denies that both military and civilian men from Gaza raided Israel on October 7, 2023, slaughtering over 1,200 people (the equivalent in America would be 28,300 people) and seizing over 200 more. That’s not the problem, say leftists and Muslims. The problem is that Israel responded. There would have been peace had Israel just accepted its role as blood-soaked victim.

And of course, the mayor of Seattle makes it clear that LGBTQ+ ideologies and free speech are awesome, and that the real problem is that someone at City Hall screwed up, giving conservatives the opportunity to use their free speech to protest LGBTQ+ ideologies.

The hallmark of leftism is narcissism, and here’s something every psychiatrist will tell you: Narcissists can’t be fixed, because the nature of the problem is a defensive worldview that is impenetrable to honesty, rationality, or empathy.

