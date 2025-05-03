One of the phrases I most detest is “love is love.”

But Eric, how can you say that? What kind of joyless, insensitive curmudgeon are you?

Hear me out.

To the unthinking, these words may seem relatively benign, the mark of a kind person.

They are not.

In the context of those uttering this now trite expression, it means, “Hey, don't feel constrained to marry a member of the opposite sex, you can marry a member of the same sex -- or you can change your sex, and your betrothed can change his or hers, too. What fun! Or you could shack up with multiple partners of either, both — or all -- sexes! Even more love! Even more fun!”

And what it really means is, since love is love, you can hump a horse. Plow a polar bear. Bang a beaver. Bone a badger. Tap a turtle. Diddle a Doberman. Rodger a rabbit. Pork a pig!

All because the so-called enlightened among us realize that “love is love.” Period. Beautiful! Who could argue with that? Why would anyone believe covenantal marriage between a man and a woman for the purpose of procreation, and raising children in a manner most beneficial to those children -- and therefore the human race -- is in any way preferrable to banging anything that moves?

Or, put more delicately, having a deep and loving relationship with, say, a blow-up doll?

What if you love certain things more than people? Is that so wrong? Say, a good steak more than your spouse? Or the ability to do whatever you want when you want more than your children? What if you happen to love rape or murder?

Think males and females were created by God to complement each other? Don’t believe we can change ‘genders’ like underwear? Believe polyamory is wrong? Not in favor of bestiality?

Then you are a prude, a bigot, an intolerant and close-minded fascist who probably voted for Trump — or, if you are not in America, wished you could have. And you are wrong.

Love is love. No judging.

The science is settled, as they say. And you’ve got to love that. Right?



Image: Pexels / Pexels license

