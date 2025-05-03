'Texas Man'? Democrats have a new illegal alien poster boy to rally 'round

It’s happened again.

You know the story.

An illegal alien with a long rap sheet, released from custody to prowl the streets. Murders someone.

Andres Fernandez De La Paz, illegal alien from Cuba, charged in execution of man in front of his family in Houston



- Released into US by Obama admin

- Long rap sheet

- Under FBI investigation for years

- Ordered deported in 2019 but released after Cuba refused him



In this latest case (that I know of as I write this), he is an illegal alien from Cuba who had previously killed a man, who fatally shot a Texas father in front of his two children on April 27th.

Thirty-six-year-old Andres Fernandez De La Paz was captured on home surveillance video fatally shooting a 34-year-old Harris County, Texas, father in front of his family. The wife of the victim says De La Paz previously threatened to kill her entire family and flee to Mexico.

The murderer illegally entered the U.S. in 2016 and was to be removed in 2019. He was last released from prison less than 6 months ago, in November of 2024. De La Paz, who was the subject of multiple ICE detainers, apparently ran a credit card skimming scheme in his spare time.

I think we all know what this means: De La Paz will be Democrat’s next love interest.

I’m sure he’s already got a GoFundMe page. I’d bet his bail will be reduced, and he will be let out of prison again in a jiffy.

Democrats will fall all over themselves to visit “the Texas man.”

Multiple Democrats will say something like, “Why, he’s the victim! He was driven insane by Donald Trump’s crazy and damaging policies! What chance did he have in a MAGA-ridden society like ours?!” He may make an appearance on “The View” and have an ode written to him.

The mainstream media, as always, has carried the Democrats’ water and de-emphasized De La Paz’s immigration status … to the extent it has even covered the heinous crime.

So, what’s next? Democrats may well run him in an election after his release. Unless he transitions while he’s in the slammer, in which case they will run she/her or they/them.

Image: X video screen shot