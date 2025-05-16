Kamala Harris’s ultimate political failure

Kamala Harris has a lengthy list of political failures that include a failed campaign for the Democrat presidential nomination; a failure as the U.S. border czar; failure as the czar of artificial intelligence, and a failed campaign against Donald Trump for U.S. President.

Beyond and above these failures is her abject failure as vice president to act to enforce her office’s responsibility to execute Amendment 25, section 4, of the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution clearly indicates an implied leadership role of the vice president in the cabinet and administration in informing the leaders of the House of Representatives and the Senate in writing when the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.

Vice President Kamala Harris could have spent time as president if the House and Senate had carried out the process to remove Biden. The 25th Amendment process was never undertaken because Joe Biden was permitted to stumble on in his flawed functioning until he clumsily and belatedly withdrew from his campaign in reluctant favor of Kamala Harris. without effective democratic primary processing. The country could have benefitted by observing Harris’s performance in the 25th Amendment process and Harris’s activity as president in the interim after Biden’s removal and before the November election voting.

Kamala Harris and Biden were alleged to be constantly collaborative during Biden’s policy decisions and were supposed to eat lunch together weekly though that was said by some to have dropped off during the course of their administration. Many Monday morning quarterback books are now emerging with details about how Biden’s staff, the American press, the Biden cabinet, Democrat leaders, Biden’s family, and even his physician were either in denial or unfortunately covering for or propping up Biden rather than demonstrating profiles in courage to call upon the 25th Amendment. I raise a further question about whether Kamala Harris in her failure to astutely assess Biden’s faculties and effectively act commensurate with her role as vice president through a 25th Amendment process revealed her problematic decision-making ability and performance in tough situations?

