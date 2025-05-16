One fine day last summer I was working in the backyard on an ongoing project, and was treated to a family celebration all the while as my next-door neighbors hosted a family party on their back porch. Amid the laughter and chatting, Don, the clan patriarch, kept requesting songs to be played.

“Alexa, play…” Don kept instructing someone named Alexa which I initially thought was a cute name for one of his grandkids, but I realized after a bit was the Amazon app he was talking to.

Don kept picking golden oldies, in a way, stuff I knew from my childhood, and then commanded Alexa to play “Close To You” by the Carpenters.

“This is my favorite song! This is my favorite song!” Don said excitedly as the sweet old tune played and Karen Carpenter’s soothing voice crooned.

The song almost brought a tear to my eye, since it always reminds me of my mother, who sang that song to me when I was a little kid. I imagined that Don maybe fell for that song when he fell for his bride Diane, who he’d wed a half-century back.

While the tune, originally written by Burt Bacharach and popularized by the Carpenters, might not be to everyone’s liking, it could provide us with a bit of sound instruction. If you have someone close to you who you love, savor the moment. Give them a hug, or a kiss, or tell them you are thankful for them, is what that song means to this longtime single guy who once was married.

I grew up with many siblings, and have lived sometimes with many roommates or a few, but have lived alone for many years. I was married for years, and it wasn’t all bad. There was a lot of joy, and having lived so long as I have, I know that both joy and true friendship or good companionship can be fleeting sometimes.

And yet, we only get so many chances in life, because we all die someday.

Don died in his sleep about a month or so back. His death came a few weeks after the passing of a relative of mine, who was married into the family for many years. That kinsman had been almost completely out of touch with his adult daughter and son from his first marriage (and the son’s children) for decades, not by his decision because he continued to regularly reach out to them, but because the adult children had no time for him.

And now that kinsman is dead, and his kids and grandkids will not get to enjoy him on this earth. They missed all those chances.

I am not the most outgoing with family all of the time, and will not set myself up as an example in this regard, but I will offer the suggestion that if you have someone who is close to you -- or even someone like a parent or child who you wish were close to you but fear contacting for whatever reasons -- draw them close to you while you have a chance.

After all, there can be no better feeling than holding a loved one close for a moment. Whoever you long for and however long it has been, pull them close to you.

Image: Freerange Stock/Jarmoluk