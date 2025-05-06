If Trump were smart here’s how he would do it

So I voted for Trump, but if he was really smart here’s how he ought to do it:

UKRAINE: He shouldn’t be so tough on Zelensky. After all Putin invaded Ukraine, so It’s Putin’s fault and we need to punish Putin.

IMMIGRATION: He should throw out all those immigrants. They’re all bad except for the ones I like and believe in (fill in the blank with your favorite country).

HIS STAFF: He should throw out that blonde chick (Pam Bondi). She dresses nice but never does anything (that I want her to do). She’s supposed to do all this stuff (my list) and she’s not doing any of it.

SECRETARY OF STATE: That Rubio guy… He shouldn’t have picked Rubio for that job. He’s Hispanic and soft on some of the issues, you know.

HEALTH ISSUES: He shouldn’t have picked Kennedy. He’s a Democrat. And even worse, this dye thing is gonna raise the price of those Maraschino Cherries I like.

IMMIGRATION: They only got 300, or 500, or 800 of those illegals out of (pick your state). Yeah, I could do a lot better than that. Now what I woulda done is….

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS: He should be nicer to Mexico. After all, Mexico is our nearest neighbor, other than Canada of course. And I sure like all those Mexican restaurants in my town. Oh… and I like getting my grass mowed for cheap too. But I sure am against all them people moving in.

NATO: He should just get out of NATO. NATO has no more use for America.

MORALS: That guy Pete Hegseth. He’s just immoral… that’s what! Trump should never have picked him. I would only pick sinless candidates for high positions.

ILLEGAL ALIENS: Trump wants to get all those foreigners out of the country. How awful of him. I mean just because they broke the law by being here in the first place. We actually ought to allow more of this group (pick your favorite) to immigrate and get green cards, but not that group because I don’t like them..

THE FED: Now here’s what the Fed should be doing to fix the economy. Like how much money do you have in your bank account? And how good are you at forecasting the economic outlook for the next few years?

I am not disagreeing with any of your hard-held beliefs. In fact, I have a few of my own and if I listed them many would disagree with me. On the other hand, you were not elected to be President and neither was I. In fact, we were not even in the running for President.

But (and my heartfelt thanks to those who actually voted for Pres. Trump, especially if it took time and effort to cast your vote) I have a novel idea. How about we actually support the person we elected to be President instead of whining that he’s not doing things our way.

Image: White House