From Little Marco to Big Hombre

Some of us remember 2016. In fact, I voted for Senator Rubio in the Texas GOP primary. I thought he was more electable than then-private citizen Trump.

Then time passed and now it appears that Secretary Rubio is getting closer and closer to President Trump. Let’s catch up with events:

As secretary of state and acting national security adviser, Rubio now has powers no U.S. official has held since Henry Kissinger, who held both posts full-time under President Nixon.

The story goes further:

Rubio now wears four hats: secretary of state, acting national security adviser, USAID acting administrator and interim leader of the National Archives. And those are just his formal titles.

President Nixon and Henry Kissinger were so close that they ended the Vietnam War and arranged the China visit. We had a Secretary of State named Rogers, but it was Henry the K who had the president’s ear.

According to the article, Rubio gets things done and is a smash on the Sunday TV shows. I agree with that. And it’s nice to have a son of Cuban immigrants defend deportations.

Where does this leave VP Vance? I don’t know, but a Vance-Rubio ticket in 2028 may be what the Boss has in mind.

In the meantime it’s Marco to the rescue for President Trump.

