I thought that they didn't need the money

As I recall, NPR and PBS have argued for years that federal money is a small part of their budget. Well, I guess not because they are looking for another district judge to issue an opinion against the Trump administration. Here is the story:

NPR and three Colorado public radio stations filed suit Tuesday morning in federal court against the Trump White House over the president's executive order that purportedly bars the use of Congressionally appropriated funds for NPR and PBS. "It is not always obvious when the government has acted with a retaliatory purpose in violation of the First Amendment. 'But this wolf comes as a wolf,'" the legal filling for the public broadcasters states. "The Order targets NPR and PBS expressly because, in the President's view, their news and other content is not 'fair, accurate, or unbiased.'"

Okay. The story points out that the President cannot do this by executive order. Where was NPR when President Obama and President Biden used executive order to open the border, create parole, legalize "dreamers," and cancel student loans? I guess that some executive orders are better than others.

Furthermore, didn't we hear over time that federal contributions to NPR and PBS were just a small part of their budget? My wife loves that Sunday night show about delivering babies and every time I walk by I see some family foundation paying the way. Maybe they need more of that.

Of course, the real reason to drop NPR and PBS is because they became left-wing mouthpieces. I don't think that's something to debate about. I don't care if they want to promote San Francisco values but don't ask me to pay for it, no matter how small or large it may be.

So it's time for NPR and PBS to look for advertising like the rest of us. They should knock on some doors between Washington D.C. and San Francisco and learn just how much people despise them. Even James Carville can't stand them.

