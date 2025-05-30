While knife attacks reach a shocking high of 79 per day, one local discount chain basically hands out machetes to a jihadi-infested public

While the German police confiscate pocket knives from little old ladies at Christmas markets, and the instances of knife attacks rise to an astronomical high of 79 per day, one local discount supermarket is basically giving away machetes, selling them at rock bottom prices to any ol’ Günter or Hänsel—or Muhammad.

There is growing outrage after a discount retailer in Berlin, Norma, launched a sale on machetes, marketing the blades as low as €9.90 per machete despite a surge in knife crimes reported throughout the city and the country. The first deputy federal chairman of the German police union (PolG), Manuel Ostermann, wrote on X: ‘79 knife crimes per day in 2024 and at the discount store you can buy a machete with a barb for 9.90 euros. Hello Norma, are you still feeling any impact? Why not just give it away to potential knife murderers? Unbelievable.’

Just last Friday I wrote an essay for the American Thinker Members Weekly newsletter, detailing that Germany had experienced two mass stabbings on the same day

Anyway, here’s that tweet, showing an image of the machetes currently on sale:

If there were ever a case for “corporate greed,” then this would be it. I mean, if you’re selling giant blades that are exclusively meant for hacking and chopping something into bits, in a nation that’s completely overtaken by foreign hordes of violent Muslims who happen to prefer the knife as a weapon of choice, then you’re definitely not a “people over profits” type of company. (See a blog I wrote last week titled “Toxic femininity: Foreign-born Muslim women in Germany are far more violent than German men” for a quick refresh on crime stats.)

I mean, why doesn’t Norma just start selling instructions on how to build suicide bomb vests? Perhaps jugs of sulfuric or nitric acid right next to the machete display? Copies of the Koran beyond that? They could start a service to arrange child marriages, or perhaps launch a van/truck rental venture, complete with a brochure on all the upcoming public gatherings where thousands of people are sure to be?

