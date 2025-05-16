How to explain people who keep voting Democrat?

In Oregon, we have out-of-control state, county, and local governments. There is rampant corruption at every level of the Oregon government, with former elected state officials having to resign for identity theft, rewarding their girlfriends with lucrative government positions that they are unqualified to hold, and deciding to work for a business whose business practices the elected official has been tasked to oversee.

The Democrat supermajority is taxing the 40-hour-a-week Oregonians out of the state. The Oregon Catalyst compiled a list of the tax bills the Democrat supermajority has submitted to the Oregon Legislature. Here is a somewhat complete list of the taxes the Democrats want to impose on the Oregonians who go to work every day to provide for their families.

Please take a few minutes to read the taxes and consider how they would affect your income.

In Oregon, there is an intense debate on what has caused the government to go so far off the rails from serving the people instead of punishing them. On one side are the people who say Oregonians are voting for Democrats and these taxes because they have consistently voted Democrat. I saw this firsthand when a lifelong Democrat was crying and complaining that she could not afford the new taxes. She asked me what I would do in her case. I said stop voting Democrat. She got this horrified look on her face and said, “ I can’t do that. I have always voted Democrat, and I would never vote for an evil Republican.” I told her, “Then you are voting yourself these new taxes.” That episode still bothers me. I wonder what exactly she wanted from me.

The other side of this debate is convinced that there is massive cheating, with dirty voter rolls, no control of who can vote, and hidden machine counting. The fact that the state refuses to have transparent, bipartisan audits of the elections in Oregon fuels the suspicion that massive cheating is going on.

I don’t know what the absolute truth is. Is it that Oregonians are so lazy and blind that they vote for Democrat politicians who want to tax them out of existence? Or, with vote-by-mail, is there unbelievable cheating going on? I think there is a good argument for cheating, but then you listen to how people voted, and cluelessness is a distinct possibility also.

The Oregon problem is growing bigger. The debt hole is getting deeper, and people and businesses are leaving Oregon in large numbers for states that are more friendly and less tax-focused. We are heading for a reckoning, which will be brutal and may change the landscape in Oregon. If the feds get off their butts and start addressing Oregon officials’ sanctuary state bravado, it may be an exciting time to live in Oregon.

I try to be an optimist, which is sometimes very difficult here. What I do know is that we are racing toward either a total breakdown of the government or a bunch of arrests for the Democrat politicians who think they are untouchable.

John Woods: Father, Husband, Conservative, Activist, Patriot, Veteran, Certified Action Range Shooter, Voting Delegate to the state Oregon Republican Party.

