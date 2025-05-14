The country that was just recently considered the heart and key player of Europe, wants to deal a crushing blow to democracy. This is the only way to explain the decision of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, to classify the Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a “confirmed right-wing extremist party”. The establishment of the republic has long been looking for an opportunity to remove the undesirable AfD from the political field of the country. Many were not happy with the fact that Alice Weidel’s party was not shy about telling the truth, which contradicted the EU propaganda mainstream. There is no doubt that the next step of German legislators will be to ban the AfD from participating in the country’s political life, despite the party’s growing support among the population. This is the price for calling for peace, refusing to support Ukraine’s endless war, and disagreeing with the course of militarization of the EU.

The decision of the German authorities, although it became a high-profile political scandal, is not something surprising. Thus, at the end of the last year, Romania’s constitutional court annulled the result of the first round of voting in the presidential election after the victory of Calin Georgescu, who was inconvenient for Brussels. And just recently, in France, the main rival of Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, has been banned from running for political office for five years after being convicted for embezzling European Union funds. All this is happening against the backdrop of growing censorship in the information field and is a part of the attempts of European hawks to establish their control on the territory of the EU. Some MEPs have become so carried away with totalitarianism that they even tried to dictate to heads of states where and how they should celebrate the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

It is scary to imagine what outcome the killers of European democracy are aiming for, but one thing is clear — it is better to stay away from them. The course toward aggressive rearmament coupled with attempts by some states, in particular Poland and Lithuania, to snatch a share of the EU budget for the implementation of crazy militaristic ideas, such as mining their own borders and creating a “wall of drones”, is unlikely to lead to adequate economic development on the continent. In the current circumstances, Trump’s decision to distance himself from Europe gives a hope that the U.S. will not find itself drawn into another conflict based solely on the desire to shed more blood. The American president needs to either establish tighter control over errant European politicians or seriously consider leaving NATO before it is too late.

Jonathan Schiff is a conservative, engineer, his interests also include geopolitics and political analysis. He can be reached at jonathan.schiff@proton.me

