Stupiditywatch: Rep. Shri Thanegar forces Trump impeachment vote, and even Dems are disgusted -- 'what a dumbs***'

Democrats, the party of corruption and socialism, don't have any palatable ideas they can sell to the public, so now one of them at least, ia trying to unite his party around their only remaining theme.

Impeachment, what else?

Rep. Shri Thanedar, a Michigan Democrat who never quite made 'squad' status, is forcing an impeachment vote in the House on Thursday, on 'tyranny' grounds and even Democrats are rolling their eyes, spewing their signature profanity, and probably throwing things.

According to Axios:

House Democrats erupted into fury and profane invective Tuesday as Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) forced a vote on his rogue efforts to impeach President Trump. Why it matters: The vote could be tough for many Democrats, who feel impeachment is politically foolish but are facing demands from their grassroots to mirror Trump's shock-and-awe tactics. "It's going to cause Democrats in [competitive] seats to make tough decisions," said one House Democrat.

Several lawmakers told Axios they believe Thanedar's impeachment efforts are clearly aimed at galvanizing support in his contested Democratic primary.

A senior House Democrat, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to offer insights into the private reactions of their colleagues, told Axios: "People are pissed."

Axios, which has reliable sources in those quarters, reported these choice morsels:

What we're hearing: "This is the dumbest f***ing thing. Utterly selfish behavior," said a third House Democrat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about a colleague. A fourth House Democrat said of Thanedar, simply: "What a dumbs***."

A fifth called Thanedar's maneuver "irrelevant" because Republicans motion to table "will succeed," predicting some Democrats may vote for the GOP motion.

The first House Democrat who spoke anonymously said it's "a waste of f***ing time."

He seems to be shoting for squad status, but is actually in line to be the next Rep. Al Green, the fool who brought up a series of impeachment charges in Trump's previous term, all of which failed miserably. Green is a laughingstock.

It should cost the Democrats a few seats in the next midterm, and seal in the public's mind that the only thing Democrats can be roused to do is impeach Trump. They are still obsessed with overturning the results of the 2024 election. They don't actually care about a good economy, let alone cutting government waste or fraud, or ending criminality from imported and domestic criminals.

And they haven't noticed that President Trump remains pretty popular with the public.

The only thing they have is impeachment, because they have done it again and again and again. And as an act, it's getting old.

Rep. Shri doesn't seem terribly good at reading even his own room:

No one showed up to Shri Thanedar’s rally. pic.twitter.com/u4FJy6ZUeP — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) May 6, 2025

Michigan Enjoyer and legend Charlie LeDuff did a one on one with Rep. Shri Thanedar:



Shri cannot name 5 communities he represents 👀 pic.twitter.com/7Ogv250Sw5 — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) May 14, 2025

This is pathetic.

As a Republican, all I can say is: Bring it on. Go for it, doofus.

Image: Screen shot from X video.