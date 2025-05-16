"Diversity” is nothing but a totalitarian joke.

It is an anti-democratic, anti-American, anti-logical term, a meaningless trope employed by would-be authoritarians to gaslight the masses for their own gain.

In truth, a word Democrats and so-called “progressives” view as vampires look at a cross, they hate actual diversity, such as that of thought, opinion, policy, and, gasp, judgement.

Democrats/progressives/Marxists (most often one and the same) want no part of anyone who hasn’t drunk of the liberal Kool-Aid.

They disdain strong, competent, respectful, accomplished, talented, intelligent, prompt, well-dressed, sane, and sober folks as “bigoted,” “racist,” “sexist,” and “xenophobic” deplorables, fascists, white supremacists, and members of the despicable patriarchy. You know, those dastardly straight, white, male, Christians.

The diversity they prefer looks uncannily like compelled “conformity”-- and a living hell of mandated thought and action. They will not be happy until every living human is part of the LGBTQIIA+ Community and is an “ally” of that community, preferably flying a PRIDE! flag 365 days of the year.

And yet, concurrently, if mind-bogglingly, a good progressive today must also be pro-Muslim and pro-Hamas.

Ergo, if recent history is any guide, “diversity” means that soon every single male in the U.K. and parts of Canada and the U.S. will be named “Mohamad,” “Mohammed,” “Mohammad,” “Mohamud,” “Muhammad,” et al.

We’ve already made a good start in this endeavor. It is now the most popular baby name in the U.K. when the various iterations are included.

To be a respected member of the “diverse” community, one must not be a white person in South Africa, but must — unequivocally and unquestioningly -- believe in man-caused climate change. And the efficacy of COVID vaccines. And that Trump is a Nazi, and Musk is an evil rich person trying only to further feather his own nest. And that members of the LGBTQ Community are systemically “marginalized.”

If you don’t believe all these things — and I mean all of them and many more — just as they do … you are an intolerant, insufficiently diverse-loving bigot who must be cancelled or otherwise expunged.

“Heil diversity!”

