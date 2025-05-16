German court caters to accused murderer from Afghanistan and removes his female interpreter because he can’t stand to be near a woman

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

Ramin F., an Afghan national currently on trial for allegedly knifing a jogger (a French software developed named Fabrice) to death in a random attack in Germany requires the use of a taxpayer-funded interpreter—considering he’s a “newcomer” and has only been in the country for around three years—and naturally, the court provided him with one. But…there was one problem: the interpreter was a female. The defendant, being a third world Muslim, “does not feel comfortable sitting next to a woman” and so he demanded that the court replace her with a man. In Islam, but especially in notoriously backwards Muslim nations like Afghanistan, women are inferior and subhuman creatures, only necessary for procreation and domestic servitude/slavery.

The German court saw no issue with Ramin’s demands, and catered to the accused killer. “Cultural differences” you see.

A little backstory, from an article at Remix News: Ramin has a history of aggression and violence, and he’s been a taxpayer parasite since the moment he arrived.

Ramin F. entered Germany in 2022 and was placed in an asylum accommodation in Hochdorf, but he was reportedly constantly fighting with other residents of the center. He was transferred to Wernau right before the stabbing attack. On the same day as the crime, he returned to Hochdorf, where he fought with a caretaker, saying: ‘I’ll kill you.’ The prosecutor indicates that the Afghan man targeted Fabrice D. ‘out of general frustration.’ The murder was intended to release ‘pent-up aggression.’

Pent-up aggression is apparently justification for cold-blooded murder. Don’t you just love leftists and the “progress” they bring to society?

How are “values” like Ramin’s supposed to integrate into Western values? Westernism was built upon Christian principles, which fostered an environment where women experienced the most respect, the most freedom, and the most security in the history of the world. How does that blend with the most anti-woman culture in the history of the world?

Germany continues with its slow suicide.

