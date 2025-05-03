Civil rights? Not this Civil Rights Division!

Perhaps the worst, most hostile and weaponized division of the Department of Justice (DOJ) under Biden’s Handlers was the Civil Rights Division (CRD). Charged with enforcing America’s civil rights laws, it became a hotbed of leftist, woke activism. Not only did the CRD refuse to equally enforce the law, it blatantly discriminated against white people on the theory it was not possible to discriminate against them, and/or active current discrimination against whites was necessary to atone for past discrimination against Blacks.

Graphic: X Screenshot

The CRD also delighted in harassing and hamstringing America’s police departments. It used coerced “consent decrees” to force essentially eternal DOJ daily supervision of local police agencies under the control of hand-picked judges and specially appointed and lavishly taxpayer funded “monitors.” Such consent decrees required agencies to abase themselves, agreeing they were systemically racist and evil and forcing them to spend millions, avoid enforcing the law against protected victim classes and drown them in unnecessary and abusive paperwork.

In proving such agencies evil, the CRD/DOJ relied on “disparate impact” theory. If the Black population of Anytown, USA was 13%, but Blacks were arrested for 72% of all violent crimes and 63% of all traffic violations, the only possible explanation was racism. That objective research reveals Black Americans account for most of such arrests nationwide didn’t matter. The CRD operated on what ought to be, not what is, and they absolutely hated Normal Americans and were determined to see they got what they deserved, the MAGA, racist nazis.

And then—gasp!—despite the best efforts of the White House, DOJ, and various corrupt local prosecutors and judges, Donald Trump was reelected. And then—double gasp and death rattle!—Harmeet Dhillon, just a few weeks ago, became chief of the CRD, and she did just what cracktivist prosecutors at the CRD feared she’d do: she demanded they enforce the law in an ethical, equal, non-partisan manner.

Graphic: X Screenshot

She told attorneys in a memo last week that, from now on, woke ideology is out and the rule of law is in. She put the civil rights division on footing to protect civil rights. She told lawyers they would target antisemitism, anti-Christian discrimination, and dismantle the notoriously racist diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, and to "govern yourself accordingly."

Of the more than 340 CRD lawyers, some 100 took a buyout offer that expires in September.

Dhillon told Blaze TV's Glenn Beck that "no one has been fired by me since I came." "And en masse, dozens and now over 100 attorneys decided they’d rather not do what the job requires them to do and I think that’s fine because we don’t want people in the federal government who feel like it’s their pet project to go persecute, you know, police departments based on statistical evidence, or persecute people praying outside abortion facilities instead of doing violence," she told Beck. She continued, "That’s not the job here. The job here is to enforce the federal civil rights laws, not woke ideology."

Attorney General Pam Bondi has also made clear she knows the DOJ has many stealth leftists remaining, people who will subvert the rule of law, keep DEI alive and sabotage the Trump Administration, and she’s committed to identifying them, giving them the opportunity to act ethically, and if they refuse, firing them.

Democrats, of course, are screaming bloody murder about Dhillon requiring non-partisan, ethical enforcement of the law. They’re also worried about a CRD that actually prosecutes rather than enables election fraud. Justice Department attorneys removed from the CRD and reassigned elsewhere in the DOJ are bitterly complaining they’re being forced to work outside their “areas of expertise.” Such tragedy. Such entitlement.

If these highly compensated, irreplaceable public servants feel their stellar talents are being underutilized they have until September to accept a generous buyout offer. Surely litigators of their ability can make much more in the private sector if they’re willing to give up the power to bend Americans to their will, which Ms. Dhillon isn’t going to let them do anymore anyway. That’s their real gripe. Try it now and they’ll get fired.

The best part for Normal Americans is this is exactly what they voted for: public servants required to obey the law and serve the public. AG Bondi has every power to do what she’s doing, to assign her personnel where she pleases, and to demand they obey the law and equally enforce civil rights legislation.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Democrats gleefully wielded that power and not for good. They made all manner of new rules and they’re squealing in anguish now that their new rules are being applied to them.

It’s long overdue music to normal American’s ears.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.