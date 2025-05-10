A Canada-China embrace?

Now-former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau famously complimented China’s government.

Newly installed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is a globalist who has frequently criticized his American counterpart, President Donald Trump.

Though Canada and China have had their difficulties, some reports indicate that the two nations are ready to “move forward” in their relationship.

If Canada agrees to remove restrictions on Chinese investment. And if it agrees to a “joint” research station in the Arctic. It appears China is wooing Canada by explaining the “benefits” of an expanded relationship — and by openly and furiously respecting Canada’s “sovereignty” unlike President Donald Trump.

As unlikely as it may seem, it occurs to me that, if Canada does substitute China for the U.S., it is, in fact, guaranteed to lose its sovereignty. It will condemn itself to eventually being a Chinese vassal, or part of America by force.

Let me explain.

China is famous for getting 'partner' countries on the hook with its debt, as it has done with its $240 billion Belt and Road initiative. Many have learned the hard way just what they lose.

What's more, the U.S. simply cannot tolerate a significant Chinese presence on its 4,000+-mile-long border with its erstwhile buddy.

The end result would be one of the biggest, most consequential -- and needless -- turnarounds in history.

It would be as dumb a move as any country has ever made.

Deliberately and methodically turning a strong and generous long-time ally into an enemy you have no hope of defeating is not bright. Inviting China to help you would likely trigger a world war.

Talk about snatching defeat from the jaws of victory! Over a trolling prank. Does any sane person really believe Trump was going to try to take Canada by force? Greenland? He never tried annexing a nation in the entirety of his first term, nor has he done so thus far in his second.

Unlike, say, China, which is effectively trying to annex the world via its ‘Belt And Road’ initiative.

Or could Canada be bifurcated? Commies to the East (naturally), free people to the West? World War II had its Vichy, France. Could the next one have, say, Winnipeg, Canada, with everything to the east being occupied and controlled by China, everything to the west being an American protectorate? What a dangerous juxtaposition that would be!

How many Canadians would want that?! How many might stand with communist China as opposed to the U.S.?

“French-Canadian” is one thing but Chinese-Canadian quite another. “Hey, we’re now part of ‘The Peoples’ Republic,’ eh?! Better red than dead, eh?!” The Chinese might finally get better at hockey, but Canadians will lose much without gain.

Saskatchewan and Alberta seem like sane provinces. I don’t wish to be presumptuous, and it is of course their choice, but might they not realize they’d be better off as equal and “cherished” American states? As it is, the national government in Ottawa is using and abusing them like Bill Clinton with an intern. Among other things, the ruling elites have decided that fossil fuels must soon be banned, a disaster for the oil and gas producing provinces.

It is one thing when a small, Central American nation goes totalitarian/communist, but quite another for the second largest (by land mass) nation on Earth to start going down that path.

Tragically, most of the Canadian people do not really know what they have done to themselves, even after the past decade of unbroken decline, due to blinding hatred of President Trump.

Years ago, a self-proclaimed ‘Niche Canadian’ named Mark Steyn wrote an excellent book titled, “After America.” Ironically, the great author could well have written “After Canada” instead.

If Canada falls, a preposterous notion in days of yore due to its size and America’s continuous defense largesse, but one that seems as likely as not now, it would be unspeakably bad for Canadians.

But it would also be devastating for the world at large.

China cannot be allowed access to the massive natural resources the U.S.’s northern neighbor possesses, or it would be curtains for everyone else. And I doubt Canadians want to live in a smog-ridden country whose forests, rivers, lakes and air have been spoiled, let alone be assigned a score on a “Social Credit System,” and effectively be under 24/7/365 surveillance.

But maybe I’m wrong. Maybe many are already so far down the rabbit hole they don’t care. Or maybe they have contracted the most virulent form of TDS known to man -- and would rather relinquish their freedoms than do anything that could please President Trump.

Let’s hope this far-fetched scenario never comes to pass. But China never acts other than in its own interest. Its overarching goal is to be the world’s hegemon. And those who know their history know that anything is possible.

Image: Nichster248, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed