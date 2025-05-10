A police administrator all but admits perjury

In George Floyd: did a police administrator commit perjury? I wrote of the probability Minneapolis Assistant Police Chief Katie Blackwell committed perjury to ensure former MPD officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction in the self-inflicted death of George Floyd. I wrote in part:

Fourteen current and former police officers with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) have signed sworn declarations which say they believe MPD Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell perjured herself when testifying in former MPD officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. Specifically, the group of former officers say they believe Blackwell perjured herself when she testified in court that the restraint method Chauvin used to subdue George Floyd in May 2020 was not a part of MPD officer training. In that trial, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison. However, many say the knee-on-neck restraint Chauvin employed was trained under the maximal-restraint technique (MRT), a restraint the MPD taught and allowed until 2023.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune is the leading leftist propaganda outlet in Minnesota, but is ably countered by Alpha News, which has consistently printed the entire truth about the Floyd case and Blackwell. Part of their efforts was a video, The Fall of Minneapolis, which is still available for free on YouTube. That earned them a lawsuit:

…against Alpha News, Alpha News reporter Liz Collin, producer J.C. Chaix, and a publishing company. In her lawsuit, Blackwell alleged that the Alpha News documentary film The Fall of Minneapolis and a book authored by Collin wrongly accused Blackwell of lying. In January, Alpha News filed a 113-page motion for dismissal of the lawsuit, noting the training about which Blackwell arguably lied was “well known—indeed, common knowledge—and omnipresent.” They backed their assertions with many official MPD photos of training for that restraint technique:

They included MPD training photos of the technique and even included a photo of Blackwell apparently using the technique she claimed the MPD never trained, authorized or employed:

Graphic: Alpha News

And now, Blackwell has all but admitted her perjury:

Blackwell has now agreed to dismiss the case and abandon further proceedings. She has waived her right to file an appeal. In addition, she has agreed to pay defense counsel (Madel PA) $75,000 to reimburse the firm for defendants’ legal fees and expenses, with $50,000 being paid within five days and $25,000 being paid within 120 days. In addition, Blackwell has agreed to sign a declaration affirming Judge Wahl’s ruling, including his finding that the statements were not only not defamatory but also substantially true.

Graphic: Alpha News

This is an extraordinary turn of events in a city and state apparently vying with California for the “most socialist/communist city/state in the union” title. While Blackwell has apparently not specifically admitted to perjury, her declaration is arguably the next best thing.

Still, it’s unlikely Blackwell will ever face perjury charges in Hennepin County (Minneapolis). County Attorney Mary Moriarty is very much a stereotypical “Soros prosecutor,” who has promulgated a policy of making race a determining factor in prosecutions, essentially preventing black criminals from facing consequences for their crimes. Fortunately, the Trump DOJ has opened a civil rights investigation into Moriarty. It appears the leftist liberty extended to her under Biden’s Handler’s Administration is gone and the rule of law might once again prevail, even in Minnesota, not that Minnesota’s system of justice would have anything to do with it.

Unfortunately, Derek Chauvin still languishes in prison. There is no way to know whether this turn of events might be the basis for a new trial or the overturning of his conviction, but one would think the apparently perjured testimony of an assistant police chief, which surely was a major factor in Chauvin’s conviction, and the convictions of several other officers, might provide sufficient cause for either. One can hardly punish an officer for using an approved technique, but that’s only true in sane cities.

In any case, I’m sure Governor Tim Walz must be contemplating a pardon as this is written. And if you believe that, have I mentioned I’m a Nigerian prince in exile and if you’ll give me your bank account numbers, I’ll deposit millions for safe keeping and you can keep half? No, really…

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.