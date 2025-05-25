American medicine’s antisemitism problem

We all heard about the Muslim Australian nurses who boasted about hoping to kill and refusing to treat Jewish patients unlucky enough to come under their care. We in America, though, shouldn’t feel smug because we have the same antisemitism problem brewing here. Because we’ve imported doctors from foreign countries, we’ve also imported their loathsome pathologies. And what’s even worse is that we’re producing American-educated doctors who are just as bad.

A study of antisemitism in America as revealed through social media posts reveals that doctors—both foreign and domestic—are grossly over-represented:

We identified a set of over 700 people from all walks of life profiled by the organization Stop Antisemitism for displaying flagrant hostility toward Jews and Israel. We found that health professionals were more than 2.5 times more likely to be found among antisemites than their share of the workforce. Doctors were almost 26 times overrepresented in the list of antisemites relative to their prevalence in the workforce. And half of those Jew-hating doctors received their medical degrees abroad.

But what about the other half? The ones who aren’t bringing their pathologies across the border?

Well, that gets to a point I cannot make enough—and have been making for decades—which is that academia is Ground Zero in America for every foul pathology of the left, including antisemitism. Whether it’s transgenderism, climate change madness, open borders, or antisemitism, it all comes out of academia.

The same Tablet essay quoted above explains,

Our own empirical work also calls the education-antisemitism intersection into question. Traditionally, the hypothesized link between education and antisemitism arises from the observation that individuals with lower levels of education are more likely to admit to harboring explicitly antisemitic attitudes. It was unclear, however, whether this meant that elites were in fact less antisemitic or whether they were more inclined to provide socially desirable responses. A study we published in 2021 indicates that it’s the latter. In an experiment designed to detect double standards, we drafted two versions of the same question that ask respondents about one principle but using a Jewish and non-Jewish example. Illustratively, one item asks whether “the U.S. military should be allowed to forbid” the wearing of religious headgear, with a Jewish yarmulke or Sikh turban offered as examples. Responses indicated that higher levels of education are associated with antisemitism since they are more likely to apply a double standard against Jews, such as allowing supporting Sikhs in the military who want to wear turbans but not Jews who want to wear yarmulkes.

There’s a lot more at the linked Tablet essay, and I urge you to read it, although you’ll undoubtedly come away very depressed, right down to the fact that doctors were early adopters of Naziism.

A young man I know said that Trump’s attack on Harvard is anti-science, both because he’s defunding science programs and because it means that the best and the brightest from outside of America will go elsewhere. That is, we’ve been doing a brain-drain on the rest of the world, and now we’ll suffer. He’s wrong at every level. Specifically:

Harvard was violating the law (both the Civil Rights Act and the laws regarding foreign students) and there be consequences. Trump knows that federal courts in Massachusetts will side with Harvard, so the only way to punish Harvard is by withholding money to which it has no right in the first place.

Money is fungible. If Harvard wants to fund science, it can take many away from its various race, queer, and gender studies departments, or it can reduce the administrative staff that has burgeoned by 500% or so over the past 40 years.

A lot of those foreign students are taking their Harvard skills and returning to their own countries, especially to China and India. In other words, they’re draining us, filling spots that could have gone to American students.

And again, Harvard is a nexus of all that is foul, pushing Marxism into the absorbent young minds filling its classrooms. The best students—the ones who absorb most—often go on to become doctors. No wonder so many graduates, especially the ones who end up in medical school, are wildly antisemitic.

America is truly at a crossroads. We have very little time to reverse the Marxist toxins flowing through America’s institutions and into her population, whether those toxins come from overseas or are homegrown. I hope every day that Trump’s shock therapy to the American system does the trick because, if he can’t turn it around by the midterms, the poison will kill our country...and a lot of people, too.

Image made using AI.