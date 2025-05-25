Remember Gibbles? How'd Robert Gibbs and a slew of other Democrat insiders reportedly end up with cuts of Joe Biden's big green slush fund?

According to Fox News's Elizabeth MacDonald, President Obama's obnoxious former press secretary, Robert Gibbs, a.k.a., "Gibbles," was a recipient of some of Joe Biden's $93 billion green slush fund, joining Stacey Abrams, Jennifer Granholm, Phil Angelides, and a host of other well-connected Democrat cronies.

I thought he'd clopped off into the sunset with the end of President Obama's first term. The press reports said he was headed to the "private sector."

But apparently people like that don't like to give up power that easily.

According to MacDonald:

The top Democrats linked to NGOs/nonprofits that got $93B in climate slush funds approved by the Biden Admin in the 76 days from election day to Inauguration Day reads like a Who’s Who of Dem insiders. The NGOs/nonprofits-some popup nonprofit shells—got big bucks.



The names… pic.twitter.com/K9t0wPg7zn — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) May 24, 2025

The name Robert Gibbs stood out, based on his memorably sneering contempt for the public when he ran Obama's press office.

His LinkedIn says he's now the public relations chief for Warner Brothers Discovery, but he may wear more than one hat, if Warner Brothers wasn't the reason for the Biden cash kicked to some organization he must run or be otherwise involved with. His Wikipedia says he serves as senior counsel at a company called Bully Pulpit Interactive, too.

So it could have been any of those, or something else. Private sector, to a Democrat, must mean running a government cash receptacle.

I've already written about Granholm (citing MacDonald again) and Abrams (citing MacDonald again), taking their cuts of the Biden 'goodbye' money. Now Gibbs is part of that club.

The details are still unknown, but MacDonald is known for her rigorous reporting so I suspect there will be more.

I look forward to more of what MacDonald has found on the Gibbs matter and why he of all people should have been entitled to a slice of that much money, whatever it was. Democrats apparently don't fade away -- they just get in line for more federal money.

Image: Screen shot from Eric Cantor video, via YouTube