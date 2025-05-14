A Democrat crime problem

Last week, law enforcement officials carried out the “largest fentanyl bust in DEA history” which largely took place in Oregon’s capital city, just miles from the Oregon Attorney General’s office.

Yet, is the Oregon attorney general, a rabid Democrat, worried about drug crime, robberies, and murder? Apparently not! He prefers to spend a majority of his time, and the people’s money, on “fighting Trump”:

The Taxpayers Association of Oregon looked at 81 press released [sic] issued by Oregon’s new Attorney General, Dan Rayfield since he assumed office in January 2025. Our analysis reveals that nearly 59 of the 81 press releases deal directly or indirectly with politically fighting President Trump and various Trump-related political Federal actions.

Next, we read about Steve Marks, former executive director of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, who “negotiated a deal” to only pay a $500 fine for his role in a serious liquor scandal—the state ethics commission rejected the deal in a 7-1 vote on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Marks had been appointed to his former role by a former disgraced Oregon governor, who himself was forced into resignation for rewarding his girlfriend with public money and favors.

And to add to the pile of Oregon’s corruption: Shemia Fagan, the former secretary of state who accepted thousands of dollars from marijuana merchants in exchange for influence with regulators, will only pay a $1,600 fine, and her law license will be fully restored.

In Washington County, Diane Taniguhi-Dennis, the Clean Water Services director, resigned on May 7 after a local news agency's investigative article reported “lavish” spending on the ratepayer dime:

As first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive, executives from Clean Water Services stayed in luxury resorts during annual business trips to Hawaii that cost tens of thousands of dollars. Over a period of five years, the agency spent $440,000 on local and travel meals — four times as much as its two metro area counterparts combined spent on food during that time.

The Washington County commissioners, who oversee Clean Water Services, have received an open letter from a local newspaper demanding all information on their participation in this debacle.

Most other states have crime, but in Oregon, the Democrat supermajority has ensured that the Democrat criminals are protected from any consequences. Any Republican trying these things would be arrested and prosecuted.

“Oh, it was an innocent mistake, we’re sorry, it will never happen again—wink, wink!”

A one-party supermajority breeds crime, graft, and corruption. When there are no checks and balances the criminals take advantage of the opportunity to lie, cheat, and steal. The source of all these problems in Oregon is the vaunted vote-by-mail system, which allows dirty voter rolls, no audits, no identification required to vote, and multiple recounts after election day until the Democrat wins with a bunch of nely-found ballots that mysteriously appeared.

John Woods: Father, Husband, Conservative, Activist, Patriot, Veteran, Certified Action Range Shooter, Voting Delegate to the state Oregon Republican Party.

Image: Oregon Department of Transportation, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.