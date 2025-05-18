A confused man named Joe

Bit by bit, we are learning that President Biden’s elevator didn’t always go to the top floor. It’s a sad thing to imagine because there was a nuclear button around this man. Well, we think that it was around him, but maybe the famous “football” followed someone else.

The latest is this Biden-Hur audio tape. Some of us remember how Mr. Hur was ridiculed for revealing that President Biden wasn’t all there.

This is from James Lynch:

Newly released audio from then-President Joe Biden’s lengthy interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur captures Biden’s diminished mental acuity in his failure to recall the year his son Beau passed away, the year his vice presidency ended, the year President Donald Trump was first elected, and why he possessed certain classified documents. Biden’s long pauses and incoherent ramblings in response to light questioning from Hur are apparent in over four minutes of audio first reported by Axios on Friday night. The partial release fulfills expectations that the Trump administration would finally disclose the long-anticipated interview tape after Biden’s administration obstructed its disclosure at every turn.

President Biden was so confused. He got the dates wrong, and his rambling was scary. Nevertheless, the real issue here is who ran the country. Who signed the pardons or told him to sign them? Or the executive orders? Who would have answered the dreaded 3 a.m. call and given the Secretary of Defense the orders to fire the missiles?

And where were the media? I can understand that some Democrats were just being loyal to the President. I get that. However, we expect the media to look beyond that.

Remember that line from Shakespeare’s Macbeth? It went something like this: “Confusion now hath made his masterpiece.” As my old English teacher in high school explained, it was a profound moment of realization and despair.

Yes, that sounds about right. Maybe today we would say that the you-know-what hit the fan.

