What the left doesn’t want you to know about the 2nd Amendment

Cultural myths have always held that the left is better at comedy than the right, at least according to the left. But circular logic aside, the results of the past few years speak for themselves. The left can’t meme, and it’s falling behind in comedic talent. Case in point would be a comparison of the sheer genius of the folks of the Babylon Bee and the hapless, out-of-touch, and unfunny skits of Saturday Night Live.

The first video from the Babylon Bee is of a leftist (we’re using that term instead of the other “L” word) going back in time to try to “fix” the 2nd Amendment, applying many of the leftist tropes we’ve been endlessly subjected to over the past few decades, such as only covering muzzle-loading muskets and nothing else, especially scary-looking assault weapons.

In the video, the character portraying James Madison notes that an armed citizenry is the point of the Second Amendment in keeping the government in check. At one point, he asks the Democrat who came back in time to alter the amendment a great question, one that should be asked of any leftist gun-grabbing ghoul:

“Do you trust your government?”

To which the leftist answers in the negative, and the natural response is:

“Then why would you want them to have much better guns than you?”

It’s a very entertaining 6 minutes that demolishes most of the myths of the gun-grabber ghouls, while making a strong case for our firearm freedoms and the commonsense human right of self-defense.

The second video proves our adage on the left and humor, but what is truly interesting is that this skit inadvertently also makes the case for the Second Amendment, making it look cool. Naturally, in their little way, they tried to knock our firearm freedoms with an ending tagline, but it ends up coming up short on the message. Their main, inadvertent point is that guns and gun-owners are cool instead of “scary.” It’s more than amusing that Saturday Night Live has fallen so far as to have the opposite intended cultural effect.

We can only guess from the sign-off from the second video from the formerly funny Saturday Night Live that it was meant as a criticism of the commonsense human right of self-defense and the Second Amendment. Unfortunately for them, they end up making firearm freedom cool and inadvertently boost that part of the Bill of Rights. These videos are well worth sharing with those on the fence, as a way of easily dispatching some gun-grabber ghoul myths.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pexels.