Why Democrats should become Republicans

The Democrat party is no longer useful or loyal to most Democrat voters. We know that in the last election, many Democrats voted for Trump because they rightly believe that their party left them in favor of delusional, dangerous, antisemitic, and immoral causes. Democrats who are not racists were forced to acknowledge that their party, once a party of Americanism and fairness, had become the party of anti-white, anti-Asian, anti-straight, anti-Indian, and antisemitism. The Democrat party of their great grandfathers had morphed into the anti-American party that no longer represented them.

In the 2024 election where Democrats offered their candidate against Donald Trump, a cackling embarrassment who could not make a cogent argument as to why voters should choose her, they voted in large numbers for Trump. Kamala came off as shallow, inarticulate, lazy, and condescending. And not very bright. Democrats who would have voted for their candidate this time chose to either sit the election out or, surprisingly, vote for Trump.

Democrats could finally see clearly that to their great surprise, Trump represented their values; America first, two sexes, jobs for the little guy, no free lunch for illegals, paying your own bills, and God. They saw Trump brush off a near-death encounter from a headshot and instead of leaving the stage in terror, he jumped up still bleeding and told Americans to “Fight, fight, fight!” That image was archetypal hero stuff.

They heard Trump promise to right the immigration wrongs of Democrats who encouraged the influx of tens of millions of illegal immigrants with no intention of vetting them. In fact, this may have been the biggest draw toward the GOP when Democrats saw their party giving illegals luxurious free housing, free drivers’ licenses, free social security cards, free medical care, free cars, free loans, and free food — as a reward for jumping our border illegally. They knew they could never get such freebies themselves so they relied on Trump's promise to stop it.

Democrats saw one after another black executive, such as Patrice Cullors of BLM, be revealed as snakes who stole the money donated to the BLM and used it for their own personal empires. They saw and knew innately that DEI discriminated against them — white people, Asians, Indians, Jews, and Christians in hiring, firing, and salary. They, like decent people everywhere, knew in their souls how unjust this was and is, and how it could lead to dangerous failures in the American infrastructure and industry.

Democrats saw their party laughed at because of their encouragement and recruiting of “trans” people who were once normal. They saw their party encourage very young children and teens to get dangerous hormone-blocking drugs, surgery. Democrat voters watched as their party insisted that men be allowed in women’s sports because there was no difference in the strength of men and women. They saw our military, tasked with defending the country, turn into an experiment in DEI and transsexuality. They knew it was all existential lies.

Democrats had to stand by and see the teachers of their children advocate for Satanism, communism, pornography, reparations for slavery, sexual deviancy and exhibitionism, narcissism, and even the killing of white people and Jews.

Democrats of good intent watched as Disney, which gave so much innocent joy to their children and grandchildren, become the company who promotes men with beards and lipstick and fairy gowns to shepherd their kids about in theme parks. They watched Disney turn lovely stories of romance and courage into stories about America-hatred and sexual perversions. They saw Disneyworld become a place where innocence dies and the people at the top are running it into a cultural abyss.

I have left out so much else that good people who happened to be registered Democrats endured because they felt disloyal for saying anything. They wanted to be the Watchmen on the Walls but peer pressure and family fanaticism made it very hard to vote for Trump, a man they were finally realizing was not the man the media claimed he was.

Trump really wasn’t a fascist.

He really wasn’t a dictator.

He really wasn’t stupid.

He really wasn’t cruel.

He knew how to play chess.

And he didn’t really want to crush the country for his rich cronies.

Democrat voters began to see in Trump a man who loves his country and its people of all colors. They saw a family man of courage, strength, determination, wisdom, and intelligence.

Democrats saw in Trump the person they wished their party had run for president. My hope and prayer is that the Democrats who have become so disillusioned by their party will see that it is the Republican Party that now holds their values and really always did.

It is not a bad thing to admit to being wrong. It demonstrates courage. Come home.

