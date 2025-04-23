The color revolution waged by our judiciary

“Color revolutions are a political term used to describe turbulent political events: mass street protests and riots in order to achieve a revolutionary change of government. Some revolutionary upheavals are successful and some remain only attempts,” Eurasia Review writes.

The Democrats sought and failed to take President Trump out via their many absurd legal challenges (aka lawfare). The two assassination attempts on his life failed.

Now that he has been re-elected, they are using every new trick they can devise to again destroy his presidency, again through the courts.

Sadly, there are more than enough activist judges to undertake the job of stopping every move Trump makes to fulfill his campaign promises.

The left hates the president, his supporters, and a majority of the American people. They loathe the Constitution because, as Obama commented, “It says what the government must not do, not what it must do.”

Those activist judges? They have decided to simply ignore our founding document. They do not seem to care about the actual law if it can be abused to stop Trump’s agenda – deport all illegals, beginning with the criminals, bring manufacturing back to America, attempt to fix our catastrophic trade deficits, and begin to pay down the $37 trillion in debt.

Trump has also pledged to cure our DEI-damaged military, and boy, does the Pentagon hate that particular goal.

But all these activist judges are doing their worst.

Sadly, so is the Supreme Court. SCOTUS is no longer the last refuge or the last resort, the place where the law is fairly applied. Chief Justice John Roberts was lost to constitutionalists when he declared that Obamacare was a mere tax.

At the time, it seemed clear that someone had gotten to him, had leverage over him, maybe even blackmailed him.

He has been off the constitutional reservation ever since.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown-Jackson were both DEI hires. Neither of them has the intellectual firepower of Justices Clarence Thomas or Samuel Alito.

Justice Elena Kagan gets it right on rare occasions. It is Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh who are grievous disappointments. There were a few warnings about Coney Barrett that were not heeded. Kavanaugh was perhaps so traumatized by the absurd attempt to derail his nomination, and then the assassination bid that was treated as trivial by woke local authorities, which it seems to have damaged him forever.

Whatever the reasons, those two have failed to live up to the promise that they were both originalists. They, too, are on board to stop President Trump from fulfilling his pledges to the American people.

The Democrats have doubled down on stupid, throwing all good sense, if they ever had any, to the wind to champion the rescue of an MS-13 thug from his home nation, El Salvador.

Activist, anti-Constitution judges are stopping all deportations, stopping the firings of thousands of redundant government workers, and stopping cuts to wildly extravagant spending of taxpayer dollars. It seems clear that the deep state is fighting back in the dirtiest ways possible.

It is as if they truly do think money grows on trees, and that their own cash cows will always deliver, as middle- and working-class Americans lose more jobs to illegal migrants. They do not care about middle- and working-class Americans; not one bit. They do not care about the Constitution or the Judeo-Christian values on which the Founders drew their brilliance.

They have only contempt for religious Jews and Christians but seem to revere Muslims. It is only Muslims who must never be offended.

Our left is obsessed with continuing all the nonsensical cultural theories like DEI, CRT and unrelenting support for transgenderism; they promote it, shove it down the throats of parents and little kids.

They support men playing in women’s sports, men in women’s bathrooms, and grossly inappropriate sex education in pre-schools, virtually encouraging toddlers to think they can be the opposite gender just by wishing it.

They continue to push all the Al-Gorian climate change nonsense even though it has all proven to be fabricated fear-mongering, a globalist operation to control the masses and how they live.

They are on the wrong side of every issue that plagues the country. And now they are embracing something called “dark woke,” purposefully becoming ruder and more profane.

They think Rep. Jasmine Crockett is their new role model and that AOC could be president!

All of this malicious behavior should ensure a massive GOP victory in the midterms.

That is what the Dems are so doggedly trying to prevent.

The Dems are always on the side of the radical 20%, against the normal 80% who would like to see America be great again.

The left thinks it can “manage our decline,” while Trump wants to fix decades of poor management and make the U.S. great again.

May President Trump and his team find a way to circumvent the malevolent judiciary’s color revolution meant to delay and deny the implementation of what he plans to do to reorient our country toward renewed success.

Eric Hoffer wrote that, “The leader has to be practical and a realist yet must talk the language of the visionary and the idealist.”

That quote perfectly describes Donald Trump, which is why the left hates and fears him so much. They have no good intentions for our nation; they are trying savagely to execute Cloward and Piven’s plan to overthrow the freedom and liberties guaranteed by our Constitution.

“It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.” --Thomas Sowell

Image: Grok, AI-generated image, via X