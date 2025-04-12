When the lights never go down in the city

This eco-nut-run typical Democrat-run city is all for certain pollutions, like light pollution, noise pollution, dog daddy pollution, and hedonistic partier/leftist cause/scumbag nazi dummiecrat totalitarian control anti-free speech bill pollution, through bills posted on every telephone pole.

This stuff all just gets worse each year, here in One of America’s Great Cities.

When the lights go down here, even in the neighborhoods outlying the city center, all the lights never really go out.

And I ain’t talking about the streetlights, which might go out, depending upon the weather; nor am I talking about the garish lighted sign advertisements atop the city’s most prominent skyscrapers that must be eco-friendly since they’re ablaze each night, otherwise how could we countenance them?

Residents here ape their business executive betters, in a way, festooning their rooftop decks, back porches, and facades of their homes with Christmas lights that never go out, day or night. They love their lights and their homes, and take a special pride in showing they can afford to waste money on electric bills.

I should explain that we city folk really know how to live, and we’re proud of that. We celebrate our overconsumption, and proclaim from the rooftops our wastefulness, while driving (formerly) cool, eco-friendly Tesla cars.

We are faux-proud of our terrible local accent that is fading away fast, and our pride in it is why we make fun of it (and secretly look down on those with such accents). Especially those of “us” who haven’t lived here for years or decades.

Queer Banners (“pride” flags) are pasted onto nearly every shop window in my part of town. So it’s easier and easier to not spend money when I am out since I avoid patronizing buggery promotion, and do not cotton the sexualization of children (aka “grooming”), as do local folks and merchants with their PROTECT TRANS YOUTH signs.

While leftists and so-called liberals have words for men trying to explain themselves (“mansplaining”), white women who complain (“Karens”), and men even appearing to occupy too much space in one place at one time, we city folk (whatever our politics) have no descriptive terms for numbnuts’ boorish pet behavior. These dingdongs now bring their dogs into every store in my part of town, however narrow the aisle in it and however big the dog.

“What kind of dog is she?”

“She’s a labradoodle-kerfluffle-palooza!”

“Oh, those are a cute breed!”

In our fine city people are the dogs, leaving their pets’ sh** smeared all over the sidewalks. And their pets are, usually, effectively their children, for which no amount of coddling can be enough and no amount of bogarted space can be enough.

Our wise cynicism has proven to be the law of the land, and most of us are happily benefiting from it.

We’re proud people. As well we should be.

Image: L____