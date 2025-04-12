Dr. Malone tackles the Texas measles epidemic

Although measles ranks among the world’s most highly infectious viral diseases and annual outbreaks are common in both vaccinated and unvaccinated regions, the death of otherwise healthy individuals is rare. When reports of the deaths of two children in Texas hospitals that were possibly related to the measles outbreak surfaced, the legacy media jumped on the opportunity to sensationalize the story. Yet, somehow, they omitted one little detail that both children actually died due to unrelated chronic illnesses rather than measles. In fairness, few details about these other causes were immediately available at the time.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also ignored the hospital’s reports that the two children’s deaths were not directly due to measles and immediately used the news to justify issuing a U.S. travel advisory. It was interesting that much larger measles outbreaks in both Europe and Canada somehow escaped a similar WHO travel advisory.

Dr. Robert Malone, who gained notoriety for blowing the whistle on the lack of efficacy and safety of the two mRNA COVID vaccines, decided to clear up the confusion by investigating and publishing the actual cause of these two tragic measles-related deaths. He likely took an interest so that the details of the actual causes of death could be more widely known to the public, be beyond dispute and quiet the unwarranted hysteria. The results of his forensic analysis are well summarized in his latest whistleblowing essay published at the Brownstone Institute's website. When reviewing, it will become obvious the medical establishment would likely prefer his findings remain hidden (although some in the legal profession might appreciate it).

Dr. Malone uncovered hard evidence that the death of the first child (a boy six years of age) was caused by several medical errors that led to mycoplasma pneumonia unrelated to measles. He said “In that case, the cascade of medical errors included failure to administer the correct antibiotic in time, according to doctors who reviewed the child’s medical records which were shared with permission by the family.”

The death of the second child in Texas was due to a more complex combination of less-common medical conditions that were also made fatal by medical errors:

“…a young girl who had previously been infected but recovered from a measles infection developed a blood infection (sepsis) after suffering from chronic tonsillitis complicated by chronic mononucleosis. Infectious mononucleosis (IM, mono), also known as glandular fever, is an infection usually caused by the Epstein–Barr virus (EBV)… in most cases children that develop this common infection recover with supportive care. In this case, although she had developed and recovered from measles, the girl had been ill for months with chronic mononucleosis complicated by chronic tonsillitis, and her parents had been arranging for her to have her tonsils removed, a procedure known as a tonsillectomy. Unfortunately, the child developed sepsis, a bacterial blood infection, which progressed to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)… Her parents brought her to the Texas University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas for treatment... the girl’s father specifically requested that she be treated with inhaled budesonide by nebulizer. The UMC Hospital staff refused this request, and appeared to have treated her as if she was suffering from Covid rather than ARDS, and administered an intravascular infusion of steroids. IV steroids suppress the immune system’s ability to fight bacterial infections, and the father was aware that inhaled Budesonide is an effective, lower-risk treatment relative to IV steroids when treating ARDS. (snip) As a consequence, she passed away due to sepsis resulting from chronic tonsillitis and chronic mononucleosis, complicated by medical mismanagement.”

In my opinion, the real story Dr. Malone is telling is not necessarily about the medical mismanagement leading to these two deaths, but rather it is about how these deaths were hastily reported in a manner that suggested measles was the root cause. The legacy media knows that by sensationalizing the death of these two children, it will encourage more people to get vaccinated (never mind that vaccine makers are among their major advertisers). On the other hand, the WHO travel advisory was more likely motivated by politics to punish Trump for withdrawing America’s support.

Image: Gage Skidmore