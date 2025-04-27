What vote by mail gets you

I write these articles as a warning to those in red states: Don’t give the Democrats any power over you, your family, or especially your money.

If you take just one thing away from this article, it should be this: You must have an election that allows ballots to be given only to those who show identification and are proven citizens of the United States and the state you are in. Democrats will tell you your convenience is more important than a valid election. Please don’t buy that line of garbage; while you are at home filling out your ballot, they are out gathering bogus ballots that cancel your vote. Stand in line, show your identification, and make your vote count.

I start at the elections because that is the lynchpin for all taxes, bills, and fees. In Oregon, we have vote by mail or, as we call it, cheat by mail. Now the Democrats in Salem can use their supposed supermajority status to force their will on the people.

Here are some of the idiotic failures the Democrats have managed to foster in Oregon.

Portland now has a $1-billion debt hole that it doesn’t know how to fix. As a result, one swimming pool is cracked and unusable. Driving through Portland is like driving in a war zone after a tank battle; the potholes are deep and continuous.

Not to be outdone, ODOT, the Oregon Department of Transportation, has made road repairs on Route 26 that act like ramps to launch cars into the roadside ditches.

Washington County Clean Water Services spent $92,000 on business lunches last year, and the county commissioners, a majority of whom are Democrats, continue to act like total incompetents. They are willing to accept new guidelines that will track future lunch expenditures. Nobody has been fired or resigned, but the commissioners promise they are looking into it.

The Oregon Democrats have also bought in to the Green New Deal and climate change agenda and are trying to eliminate logging in Oregon.

These are just a few of the many failures that a one-party state experiences. Instead of looking at both sides of an issue or problem, the Democrats immediately craft a new bill or law. Then they craft another bill or law in the future, trying to fix what they did earlier.

I hope others hear this and see that the convenience of voting at home or vote by mail eventually costs them big bucks, wastes time, and puts into place self-important monkeys trying to fix nonexistent problems.

John Woods: Father, Husband, Conservative, Activist, Patriot, Veteran, Certified Action Range Shooter, Voting Delegate to the state Oregon Republican Party.

Image: Ben Schumin via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.