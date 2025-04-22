We’re not the same. 

Democrats lost the 2024 election and Donald Trump has continued to devastate them. One would think they would carefully, comprehensively try to figure out why they lost by crushing margins, but that requires sanity.

Dems have since demonstrated a comical lack of self-reflection. They’re entirely wrong but never in doubt. Their loss of the White House and both houses of Congress could not possibly be their fault. Neither is being as popular as cold sores. What is clearly certain is Democrats are nothing like Normal Americans, as the invaluable Kurt Schlichter has recently explained:

The left could choose to be on the side of normal Americans who would prefer not to be raped and/or murdered by illegal aliens who shouldn’t be here in the first place. But the establishment left backs the illegal aliens who shouldn’t be here in the first place, even to the point of wanting them imported back into the United States when we finally get rid of them. Think about that –they not only don’t want these people gone but they want us to bring them back. Moreover, under Biden, they were literally flying them into the country. Again, normal Americans have made it quite clear that they would prefer that illegal aliens who shouldn’t be here in the first place shouldn’t be here, but no. The establishment left must take the side of the Third World gang members and against the citizens of America who these monsters torment.

Democrats will always take the side of criminals, gang bangers, human traffickers, illegal immigrants, wife beaters and terrorists over Normal Americans, and they’re particularly delighted to find all those attributes in one person, namely Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Abrego Garcia, as all sapient Americans know, was deported to El Salvador, and because he is a MS-13 gang banger and terrorist, is currently residing in a maximum-security prison.

Dems call him a “Maryland Man,” a loving father, and are desperate to return him “home.” Unfortunately, he’s an illegal alien, and was allowed, back in 2019, to remain in America only because his lawyers said if he returned a rival gang would kill him. Dems either deny he’s MS-13 or avoid the issue. We’ve since learned, despite the best efforts of the Dem media including MSNBC, he’s the real deal:

And more of the real deal:

Notice how he’s tried to scuff “MS13” off his knuckles since arriving back home:

In the meantime, Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat ostensibly of Michigan, flew to El Salvador to free his constituent. President Bukele initially denied Van Hollen his photo op. Bukele has made clear he’s not going to try to smuggle an illegal alien gang banger into America. However, he apparently decided to play 3D chess to Van Hollen’s checkers:

James Woods adds a pithy observation:

Try to find someone who looks at you the way Van Hollen longingly looks at a MS-13 savage.

When he appeared on CNN after returning to America, Dana Bash lobbed Van Hollen a softball. Given the opportunity to hit one out of the park, he muffed it:

For Normal Americans, knowing whether Abrego Garcia is a member of one of the most notorious, violent gangs on Earth is a topic of some interest, but not for Van Hollen or Dems in general. Even Van Hollen is already back pedaling.

How do we know Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13? If one isn’t a genuine member of MS-13, tattooing that on one’s body is a death sentence. All gang bangers know that, and so do law enforcement and intelligence agencies, all of which, as well as two immigration judges, have confirmed his membership. President Bukele has eliminated MS-13 in El Salvador and reportedly, Abrego Garcia told immigration officers he’s not worried about returning home—to El Salvador. We’ve also recently learned Abrego Garcia was stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 2022 while apparently engaged in human trafficking.

Despite the available evidence, Dems, including their black robed legislators from the bench, are desperate to return Abrego Garcia to America. Should that somehow happen, he won’t stay. He remains an illegal alien and member of a terrorist organization whose lawyers tricked an immigration judge into allowing him to stay in the country.

Normal Americans agree with President Trump. People like Abrego Garcia have no place in America. Democrats absolutely disagree. Abrego Garcia is their immigration poster child, and they can’t understand why Normal Americans don’t agree with them or why their approval rating--now 25%--is so low. Dems know everything they’re saying—and hiding—about Abrego Garcia is a lie, and they do it anyway—and worse:

We’re not the same.

