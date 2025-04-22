Rep. Jamie 'Maryland Man' Raskin also threatens Trump supporters

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, appearing on the "Pod Save America" podcast, stated:

"We need to be engaging in far more work of transnational democratic solidarity with the democratic governments and the democratic movements and peoples and parties of the world, to try to prevent the spread of the lawlessness and the fascist chaos that’s been unleashed against us. But implicit in it should be the idea that if and when we come back to power, and we will, we are not going to look kindly upon people who facilitated, to use a word of the day, who facilitated authoritarianism in our country.”

“Engaging in far more work of transnational democratic solidarity” means colluding with globalists and radical leftists, be they individuals, organizations, nations, or any other entity.

Raskin is the son of the late communist academic Marcus Raskin, who founded the Institute for Policy Studies, so it is no surprise that he labels his political opponents “fascists.”

It is ironic and hypocritical, however, in that no political ideology is ultimately more “authoritarian” and lawless than communism. And make no mistake, chaos, to the extent it exists in America today, has been unleashed by leftists like Raskin, who do everything in their power to divide Americans and foster fear and crime.

Raskin then chillingly states that Democrats will be back in power-- and threatens every person, organization, entity, and nation that in any way aided or befriended Donald Trump and his administration. “Nice family/house/group/country you got there…shame if something happened to it.” To thugs like Raskin, “democratic” means “whatever favors me and those like me.”

As it does to his targeted transnational collaborators.

America does not need to be saved from Donald Trump or his supporters. It does need to be saved from the likes of Jamie Raskin. Can “Pod Save America?” Of course not. But God can save America. He has done it before. Let’s hope He is willing to do so again.

Image: Screen shot from YouTube video