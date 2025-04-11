Trump targets sanctuary cities: Who will be the first fool?

After DOGE, the border shutdown, and the tariff and trade debacle, it's pretty obvious that President Trump doesn't mess around.

So now he's announced that sanctuary cities are a target for federal defunding:

No more Sanctuary Cities! They protect the Criminals, not the Victims. They are disgracing our Country, and are being mocked all over the World. Working on papers to withhold all Federal Funding for any City or State that allows these Death Traps to exist!!!



It makes perfect sense. Why should cities and states shielding illegally present criminals from repatriation to their homelands get so much as a dime of federal funding from other taxpayers?

If they can't obey a sensible law about getting rid of people who have committed crimes against Americans, what crimes are they themselves up to? We can see it in the massive scandals engulfing cities and states such as San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, and San Diego, along with the entire state of California, to name but just a few.

The list is pretty long and I don't think this one is complete:

Based on a report from WGNTV, Chicago looks as though it intends to put up a fight about this matter, seeking to protect rapists, child molestors, human traffickers, drug dealers and other lowlife from any risk of repatriation:

“You are going to see law enforcement take a hit because we rely on hundreds of millions of dollars to support our police,” he said. “Public health will take a huge hit. That is almost an entirely federal grant-funded department.” Lopez argues the city should again consider amending its Welcoming City ordinance. The city council earlier this year struck down a proposal that reportedly would have granted exceptions when undocumented residents are arrested or convicted of selling and buying drugs, prostitution, human trafficking and “sexual crimes involving minors.” “We are choosing to protect that 2 percent of the population that engages in criminal behavior rather than working with our federal partners to remove them from our city and from our country,” Lopez said.

WGNTV reported that Lopez's office said that Chicago gets $3.5 billion in federal grants, new and existing, which may or may not cover the $1.9 billion the transit system gets, and the $1.3 billion the education system gets.

Why should a city which insists it's a sovereign entity as to which federal laws it will enforce or cooperate with federal lawmen on, get any cash whatsoever.

Previous efforts to defund these lawless cities have failed, Fox reported, but it's quite likely that lessons have been learned on how to avoid these measures ending up on the rocks.

The point is, the U.S. is one country, not a collection of fiefdoms, and it's a rational, reasonable thing to have federal lawmen get rid of people who don't belong here.

I get the feeling that some blue cities with sanctuary policies, loved by no one sane, are going to step up to the plate for a dunking, and it's not going to be pretty.

Trump has just taken on the whole world with tariffs, achieved a de facto free trade zone with allies as deals are cut, and smartly took on just China which decided to be confrontational instead. It's way easier to fight one enemy, instead of 100, and Trump understands this.

What's more, he went big, he went ambitious, and he didn't back down.

Message received.

If these cities don't back down, they're going to get it in the teeth. That will be a wakeup call, to encourage the others. One by one, I expect to see a lot of them fall into line, get their funding, and go on being wokester blue cities without that disastrous sanctuary status. But there will always be a few idiots among cities who decide they'd rather learn the hard way that Trump means what he says.

